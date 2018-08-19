Two B.C. triathlons cancelled due to heavy smoke, poor air quality
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 2:16PM EDT
Officials say two triathlons in British Columbia's Central Okanagan have been cancelled due to heavy smoke and poor air quality from wildfires burning throughout the province.
The remaining races for both the Super League Triathlon in Penticton and the Kelowna Apple Triathlon were cancelled early Sunday morning.
The races cancelled in Kelowna included a make-up for a cancelled 2018 national championship event that was initially scheduled for Saturday and subsequently pushed to Sunday.
Triathlon Canada CEO Kim Van Bruggen says the safety of the athletes and coaches is her organization's top priority, and thanked the directors of the Apple Triathlon for their support.
A statement from Triathlon Canada says they and the Canadian Olympic Committee would take the cancelled races into account for selection to the Pan American Games.
Environment Canada rated the air quality as "Very High Risk" for the Central Okanagan on Sunday, scoring over 10 on its index.
