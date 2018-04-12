Two B.C. police officers arrested while on vacation in Cuba
A decal on a Vancouver police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 8:08AM EDT
Two British Columbia police officers have been arrested and released while on vacation in Cuba.
The identities of the two officers, one from the Vancouver Police Department and the other from the Port Moody Police Department, are not known.
The Port Moody Police Department said it takes allegations of misconduct concerning its officers seriously, in statement issued on Wednesday.
“We have referred this matter to the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner so they can monitor the situation,” wrote Sgt. Travis Carroll. “We have no additional information to offer at this time.”
