

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Two Ottawa residents are facing drug charges for allegedly attempting to smuggle liquid cocaine in rum bottles into Canada.

According to a release from the RCMP, the pair of travellers arrived at the Ottawa airport on a flight from the Dominican Republic on Dec. 7. During a secondary examination of their belongings, Canada Border Services Officer found 10 one-litre bottles of rum.

A test and a detector dog both showed indications that the liquid in the bottles was suspected cocaine.

Two people were charged with importing cocaine and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both suspects were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 2, 2018.