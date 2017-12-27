Two arrested at Ottawa airport after liquid cocaine found in rum bottles
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 10:42AM EST
OTTAWA – Two Ottawa residents are facing drug charges for allegedly attempting to smuggle liquid cocaine in rum bottles into Canada.
According to a release from the RCMP, the pair of travellers arrived at the Ottawa airport on a flight from the Dominican Republic on Dec. 7. During a secondary examination of their belongings, Canada Border Services Officer found 10 one-litre bottles of rum.
A test and a detector dog both showed indications that the liquid in the bottles was suspected cocaine.
Two people were charged with importing cocaine and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Both suspects were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 2, 2018.
