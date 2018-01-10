Two arrested after 'dangerous situation' in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Thunder Bay Police Service vehicle
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 9:27PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 11, 2018 12:57AM EST
THUNDER BAY, Ont. - Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a man and woman are in custody following what they earlier called a "dangerous situation" in the city's south side.
No details have been released about the incident that began around 6 p.m. Wednesday (on Heron Street).
Police say there is no longer any concern for public safety and residents who were asked to avoid the area can now return home.
There was no immediate information about the two people arrested, nor any word on what charges they may face.
The situation on Heron Street has concluded; officers remain at the scene as the investigation continues, but there is no longer a public safety concern. #tbay— Thunder Bay Police (@tbpsmedia) January 11, 2018
A man and woman are now in custody. The investigation continues. #tbay— Thunder Bay Police (@tbpsmedia) January 11, 2018
