

The Canadian Press





THUNDER BAY, Ont. - Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a man and woman are in custody following what they earlier called a "dangerous situation" in the city's south side.

No details have been released about the incident that began around 6 p.m. Wednesday (on Heron Street).

Police say there is no longer any concern for public safety and residents who were asked to avoid the area can now return home.

There was no immediate information about the two people arrested, nor any word on what charges they may face.

The situation on Heron Street has concluded; officers remain at the scene as the investigation continues, but there is no longer a public safety concern. #tbay — Thunder Bay Police (@tbpsmedia) January 11, 2018