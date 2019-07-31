

Holly McKenzie-Sutter , The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A small Labrador community was mourning Wednesday after a young man and woman died when an open boat struck a rock, took on water and capsized northeast of Rigolet, N.L., Tuesday evening.

Two pre-teen girls on-board were found alive wearing life-jackets, sitting atop the overturned boat when rescuers arrived.

RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland said the local Rigolet detachment received a call from the 34-year-old man at approximately 6 p.m. local time, reporting the five-metre aluminum boat was taking on water.

The vessel had been about 38 kilometres northeast of Rigolet in Groswater Bay on the Labrador coast.

By the time local rescuers arrived about an hour later, the man and 27-year-old woman were missing from the capsized boat where the two girls were found.

The children reported being cold, RCMP said, and they were taken to a nearby cabin to warm up before being treated and later released from a clinic in Rigolet.

"If there's anything positive in a situation such as this, it's definitely that there were people who survived, and that we were able to find the two missing people," said Christa-Lee Cole of the Canadian Coast Guard in St. John's.

"Hopefully that will help give some closure to the family."

Cole said RCMP called the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax to report a boat taking on water at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Coast Guard then became involved in the search.

Two search and rescue vessels, two helicopters, a Hercules airplane, a Canadian Coast Guard vessel and a fisheries vessel were on scene for the search that lasted through the night.

RCMP said the man was found by local rescuers at about 9 p.m.

The search for the woman continued through the night, Cole said. The Hercules aircraft dropped illumination flares so helicopters could continue scanning the water.

The efforts ended just after 5 a.m., when the woman's body was spotted in the water by a Cormorant helicopter and recovered by a Canadian Coast Guard vessel.

RCMP reported neither adult victim was found wearing a life-jacket. Garland said the incident is believed to have begun when the boat struck a rock in the water.

Cole said the group had been headed to the cabin where the girls were taken after the rescue.

The Inuit community of Rigolet has a population of about 300 people, according to 2016 census numbers. RCMP the boat's four occupants were all from Rigolet.

Nunatsiavut president Johannes Lampe issued a statement on the tragedy Wednesday on behalf of his government and beneficiaries of the Labrador Inuit Land Claims Agreement.

"As the devastating news settles in the community and throughout Nunatsiavut and Labrador, we send thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this tremendous loss," he said.

Lampe thanked the rescuers for their work that saved the lives of the two young people. "This could have been even more tragic if not for the prompt action of those who responded," Lampe said.

Cole also thanked the local rescuers for their efforts, saying they were essential to the operation.