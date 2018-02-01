

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Calgary senior who lost his fraternal twin to cancer is wondering what happened to a $3,000 ring after the piece of jewelry never arrived with his brother’s ashes.

Robert Rand’s fraternal twin Lane lost his battle with cancer at the St. Paul’s hospital in Vancouver in Oct. 2017. Lane wore two rings at the time of his death: a ruby ring valued at approximately $2,300 and a diamond ring worth about $3,000. The twins received the matching ruby rings from their parents for their 21st birthday.

Rand had his brother cremated and had the ashes sent to his home in Calgary, but when the ashes arrived, both rings were missing.

"I lifted the package out of the box and there (were) no rings,” Rand told CTV Calgary. "(The rings are) basically all I have left of him.”

According to a document from the hospital, both rings were on Lane’s hands when he died, but doctors could not get them off. The cremation company, A Basic Cremation, was supposed to send the rings back to the family.

The Rand family contacted the cremation company and eventually returned the ruby ring to its owner--apparently found in a plastic bag under the seat of one of their vehicles. The diamond ring, however, is nowhere to be found.

A Basic Cremation declined a comment to CTV Vancouver and directed all questions to St. Paul’s Hospital. Officials at the hospital say they tried to help, but since the rings went missing after Lane left the hospital, there isn’t much they can do.

“I’m heartbroken for them,” said Camille Ciarniello, director of Risk Management, Patient Relations and Patient Safety at the Providence Health Care in Vancouver. “(The rings) weren’t in a bag when he left here so somebody had removed them.”

Police say there isn’t enough evidence to begin a criminal investigation into the matter. Rand sent a complaint to Consumer Protection BC, who investigated the incident and sent a warning letter to the cremation company.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Scott Roberts and CTV Calgary’s Cathy Le