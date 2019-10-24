Twelve in Ontario, Quebec sickened in salmonella outbreak linked to sausages
OTTAWA -- Federal officials say an outbreak of salmonella illness that sickened a dozen people in Ontario and Quebec has been linked to a brand of sausage.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says the outbreak appears to be ongoing, in spite of a recall of the affected sausages.
The agency says the source of the outbreak is Filicetti brand Italian Style mild, dry, cured sausage.
Ten people in Ontario and two in Quebec have become sick.
The agency is requesting that Canadians not eat any of the affected food -- including the Filicetti brand and others recalled earlier this month.
Infants, children and seniors are most at risk of becoming sick, along with those who have compromised immune systems.
Symptoms include fever, chills, diarrhea, cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting.
The public health agency says the illness often clears up on its own within a week, but in some cases it can become severe and require hospitalization.
