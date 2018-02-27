

The Toronto Transit Commission says it will pursue charges against a man who appears to ride the back of a subway train, in a stunt video posted online.

The young man in the video appears to be hanging onto the back of a train and looking into the camera as it speeds through a subway tunnel. “I’m on the back of the train! Whoooo!” the man says.

He rotates the camera briefly to show the interior of the subway car, which looks identical to the interior of TTC subway cars.

The TTC says the incident happened on one of its trains, although it’s unclear when it occurred.

“This is probably the craziest thing I’ve seen in my time here,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CTV Toronto on Monday. He called the stunt “incredibly dangerous,” and said the TTC will pursue bylaw charges.

The video was posted on Instagram to the account @Blizzard.Fingers, which is run by York University student Liam Haslett. The individual in the video appears to be the same one in photos under that name on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. All three accounts have been set to high privacy settings to hide their content.

The public description on Haslett’s Instagram page describes him as a “professional train rider,” as well as a bartender and York University student.

Haslett denied the stunt took place in a statement to CTV Toronto.

“I’d like to state for the record that this did not occur on TTC property,” he said. “I can’t comment on the location. For my protection, this did not happen on the TTC.”

The TTC says the individual in the video contacted them to inquire about fines and possible charges.

“He’s breaking a number of sections of bylaw,” Green said. “There are fines ranging from $235-$425, and you can believe that we will pursue those charges.”

