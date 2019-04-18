TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index hit an all-time high on strength in the health-care sector, which includes many of the country's big cannabis companies, as well as gains in the financial and industrial sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.70 points at 16,566.94 after hitting 16,597.37 in early trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 55.68 points at 26,505.22. The S&P 500 index was down 2.23 points at 2,898.22, while the Nasdaq composite was down 21.61 at 7,974.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.78 cents US compared with an average of 75.01 cents US on Wednesday.

The June crude contract was down 13 cents at US$63.74 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.52 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract up 70 cents at US$1,277.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 3.95 cents at US$2.93 a pound.