

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index closed at an all-time high as it overcame a correction late last year.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 68.57 points to 16,612.81, surpassing the previous record close of 16,567.47 set last July.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 110.00 points at 26,559.54. The S&P 500 index was up 4.58 points at 2,905.03, while the Nasdaq composite was up 1.98 points at 7,998.06.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.73 cents US compared with an average of 75.01 cents US on Wednesday.

The June crude contract was up 20 cents at US$64.04 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 2.7 cents at US$2.49 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract down 80 cents at US$1,276 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 4.75 cents at US$2.92 a pound.