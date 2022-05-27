Truth tracker: Analyzing the World Economic Forum 'Great Reset' conspiracy theory
The World Economic Forum’s 51st-annual meeting wrapped up Thursday in the luxurious alpine town of Davos, Switzerland. Private jets have shuttled the billionaires, global leaders and business magnates away, yet conspiracy theories about the elite and influential lobbying organization remain.
THE CLAIM
Conspiracy theorists say the World Economic Forum (WEF) is pulling the levers of world power. Some even accuse it of using or even orchestrating the COVID-19 pandemic to restructure societies in favour of multinational corporations and leftist global elites through a project called “The Great Reset.” It’s claimed the World Economic Forum’s influence extends right to Ottawa and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.
Roland Paris, a professor and director of the University of Ottawa’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, says, “none of these concerns are legitimate.”
“The WEF brings people together for discussions,” Paris told CTVNews.ca. “It may have pretensions as an organization that produces policy ideas, but it has little-to-no influence on government policy.”
In Canada, former member of Parliament Maxime Bernier and Conservative leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre have repeatedly taken aim at the World Economic Forum and “The Great Reset,” accusing it of serving a globalist agenda at the expense of regular Canadians.
“I have made it clear that my ministers in my government will be banned from participating in the World Economic Forum,” Poilievre, an Ontario MP, said to applause in a May 23 federal Conservative leadership campaign video. “Work for Canada! If you want to go to Davos, to that conference, make it a one-way ticket. But you can’t be part of our government and working for a policy agenda that is against the interests of our people.”
ANALYSIS
While the World Economic Forum has long been subject to legitimate criticisms about global inequalities and elitist influence, such critiques were conflated into full-blown conspiracy theories in June 2020, when the World Economic Forum held an annual meeting under the name “The Great Reset.” Although short on specifics, an article published that month by German economist, engineer and World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab argued that the COVID-19 pandemic recovery could be used to make economies more sustainable and equitable through “a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”
“I think the reason why it attracted so much attention was partially because of the title, ‘The Great Reset,’ and because it outlined a program,” Robert O’Brien, a professor of political science at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont., told CTVNews.ca. “I think it was a red flag to conspiracy theorists and to far-right nationalists.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau then seemingly added fuel to the conspiracy fire in a Sept. 2020 United Nations conference by saying the “pandemic has provided an opportunity for a reset” and to “reimagine economic systems.”
Videos also emerged online of Schwab praising Trudeau. At Davos in 2016, Schwab said of Trudeau, “I couldn't imagine anybody who could represent more the world which will come out of this fourth industrial revolution.”
During a 2017 Harvard University talk, Schwab also declared that Trudeau and more than “half of his cabinet” were Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum: a program that promotes promising leaders aged 30 to 40. Other Canadian alumni include Chrystia Freeland, Jagmeet Singh, Andrew Scheer and Rona Ambrose.
“We penetrate the cabinets,” Schwab boasted at Harvard.
Angela Merkel, Tony Blair, Emmanuel Macron, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump have also participated in the program.
Conservative MP and former cabinet minister Michelle Rempel Garner was named a Young Global Leader in 2016, and later attended a World Economic Forum meeting in Davos in Jan. 2018.
In Feb. 2022, Rempel Garner responded to ongoing harassment from Canadian conspiracy theorists with an op-ed entitled: “I went to Davos. The World Economic Forum is not running Canada.”
“The WEF is certainly elitist, but, to my eyes, it fell far short of being a cabal bent on global domination,” Rempel Garner wrote. “And as much as I do not support Justin Trudeau, I would wager a safe guess that Canadian electoral politics and personal ambition have much more impact on his policy decisions than Klaus Schwab.”
David Black, an associate professor of communication and culture at Royal Roads University in Victoria, B.C., describes the World Economic Forum meetings in Davos as “an elite talking shop.”
“Is the WEF a body with intellectual influence and an opportunity for elites to network? Yes,” Black told CTVNews.ca. “Is it in the business of controlling sovereign governments around the world? No.”
John Baird, another Conservative MP and former cabinet minister, was also a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader who later attended meetings in Davos. Baird currently serves as Poilievre’s campaign co-chair.
“He knows better, but he is clearly pandering to a segment of the population that distrusts institutions and falls for conspiracy theories,” Paris, of the University of Ottawa, said of Poilievre.
“It really does show his populist leanings,” O’Brien from McMaster University said. “It's concerning to me that he's basing part of his program for being the next leader of the Conservative Party, and perhaps, who knows, one day prime minister of the country, by appealing to these fringe views.”
CONCLUSION
An argument can be made that the World Economic Forum is elitist and detached, but there’s no credible evidence it controls world governments.
“The current wave of conservative populism argues that such institutions seek to manipulate public opinion, as well as control the wealth and political power of the average person to elites' advantage,” Black from Royal Roads University explained. “In effect, such institutions are imagined as a kind of secret unelected government, and the real and unaccountable centres of power in the world.”
“It’s a forum for discussion; you know, no decisions are taken there,” O’Brien said of the World Economic Forum. “The only people who should be afraid of it are people who are afraid of the exchange of ideas.”
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman with disabilities approved for medically assisted death relocated thanks to 'inspiring' support
A 31-year-old disabled Toronto woman who was conditionally approved for a medically assisted death after a fruitless bid for safe housing says her life has been 'changed' by an outpouring of support after telling her story.
Police inaction moves to centre of Uvalde shooting probe
The actions -- or more notably, the inaction -- of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers moved swiftly to the centre of the investigation into this week's shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas,
Putin warns against continued arming of Ukraine; Kremlin claims another city captured
As Russia asserted progress in its goal of seizing the entirety of contested eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried to shake European resolve Saturday to punish his country with sanctions and to keep supplying weapons that have supported Ukraine's defence.
Truth tracker: Analyzing the World Economic Forum 'Great Reset' conspiracy theory
The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos was met with justifiable criticisms and unfounded conspiracy theories.
Calling social conservatives dinosaurs was 'wrong terminology', says Patrick Brown
Federal Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says calling social conservatives 'dinosaurs' in a book he wrote about his time in Ontario politics was 'the wrong terminology.'
Fact check: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics
Speakers at the National Rifle Association annual meeting assailed a Chicago gun ban that doesn't exist, ignored security upgrades at the Texas school where children were slaughtered and roundly distorted national gun and crime statistics as they pushed back against any tightening of gun laws.
She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
An 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
Jury's duty in Depp-Heard trial doesn't track public debate
A seven-person civil jury in Virginia will resume deliberations Tuesday in Johnny Depp's libel trial against Amber Heard. What the jury considers will be very different from the public debate that has engulfed the high-profile proceedings.
Remote parts of rural eastern Ontario could wait weeks for power restoration
A Hydro One spokesperson says some people living in remote parts of rural eastern Ontario could be waiting weeks to have power restored after last Saturday’s devastating and deadly storm.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 ICU occupancy in six months
Ontario health officials are reporting the province’s lowest COVID-19 intensive care occupancy in six months as hospitalizations linked to the disease continue to decline.
-
One person dead after apartment fire in Toronto’s east end
A person is dead after a fire erupted in an apartment in the city’s east end Saturday morning.
-
Woman with disabilities approved for medically assisted death relocated thanks to 'inspiring' support
A 31-year-old disabled Toronto woman who was conditionally approved for a medically assisted death after a fruitless bid for safe housing says her life has been 'changed' by an outpouring of support after telling her story.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa crews focusing on hard-hit neighbourhoods to reconnect 19k customers
Hydro Ottawa is not committing to a new deadline to restore power to thousands of customers, one week after a devastating storm with wind gusts of 190 km/h hit Ottawa.
-
Remote parts of rural eastern Ontario could wait weeks for power restoration
A Hydro One spokesperson says some people living in remote parts of rural eastern Ontario could be waiting weeks to have power restored after last Saturday’s devastating and deadly storm.
-
Highrise residents preparing for a second weekend without power
As thousands of residents are still in the dark, some are trying to find the willpower to get through another weekend of outages.
Barrie
-
Missing Springwater senior found deceased
Provincial police say an 87-year old man from Springwater Township reported missing earlier this week has been found deceased.
-
Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 ICU occupancy in six months
Ontario health officials are reporting the province’s lowest COVID-19 intensive care occupancy in six months as hospitalizations linked to the disease continue to decline.
-
Paul Sadlon sexual assault trial wraps with closing submissions
On the final day of the Paul Sadlon sexual assault trial, the defence called the complainant's allegations "straight out lies" and "not believable at all."
Kitchener
-
Demonstrators gather outside Doug Ford’s rally in Kitchener
As Ford made his pitch to voters inside, outside, demonstrators weathered rain and thunder to speak out against his leadership.
-
Guelph high school volleyball referee facing multiple sex assault charges
A man, who was a referee at high school volleyball games in Guelph for more than 30 years, is facing sex assault-related charges.
-
Drugs and weapons seized in Paris, Ont. bust
Six people have been arrested after Brant County OPP executed a search warrant in the Broadway and William Street area of Paris, Ont.
London
-
Hundreds in Southwestern Ontario walk to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society
Tony Paul had a hard time putting words together when speaking about his late wife Susan.
-
Police investigate fatal four-vehicle collision in Chatham
Two people have died and others were injured following a four-vehicle crash in Chatham, Ont. Friday evening.
-
Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 ICU occupancy in six months
Ontario health officials are reporting the province’s lowest COVID-19 intensive care occupancy in six months as hospitalizations linked to the disease continue to decline.
Windsor
-
Police investigate fatal four-vehicle collision in Chatham
Two people have died and others were injured following a four-vehicle crash in Chatham, Ont. Friday evening.
-
Hundreds in Southwestern Ontario walk to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society
Tony Paul had a hard time putting words together when speaking about his late wife Susan.
-
Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 ICU occupancy in six months
Ontario health officials are reporting the province’s lowest COVID-19 intensive care occupancy in six months as hospitalizations linked to the disease continue to decline.
Montreal
-
Three things most likely to be legally challenged in Bill 96
Is it unconstitutional to make someone pay to get a legal document translated into French? One of Montreal's top lawyers thinks so, and pointed out two other things from Bill 96 that he thinks the courts would most easily find fault with.
-
Good Samaritan pulls 83-year-old Montreal man from St. Lawrence: Police
A man in his 80s is fighting for his life after being pulled out of the St. Lawrence River by a fellow resident who saw his vehicle had become submerged.
-
Crews dislodge chemical-carrying ship in St. Lawrence Seaway
A large ship carrying chemical products ran aground during its passage through the St. Lawrence Seaway early Friday morning, backing up maritime traffic as tugboats tried to dislodge it.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton teen in hospital after falling nearly 40 feet over cliff in Glace Bay
A Cape Breton father is warning the public of the dangers in the area he lives after his teenager son fell nearly 40 feet over a cliff in Glace Bay.
-
How two N.S. Crown attorneys are fighting human trafficking in the province
Two special prosecutors tasked with taking on Nova Scotia's human trafficking cases are sharing some insight into what's currently happening in the province's courts.
-
More than 18 hours to find five N.S. mass shooting victims was 'deficient': lawyer
A lawyer for families of victims killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting says an 18-hour delay in finding five bodies of those murdered is a sign of "deficient" policing.
Winnipeg
-
Students at Winnipeg school find body during community cleanup: Pembina Trails School Division
Pembina Trails School Division is confirming to CTV News that a group of students found a body during community cleanup at École South Pointe School.
-
Vacant Winnipeg building deemed a complete loss after early morning fire
A building located on Mayfair Avenue is being declared a complete loss after a fire broke out Saturday morning.
-
Police inaction moves to centre of Uvalde shooting probe
The actions -- or more notably, the inaction -- of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers moved swiftly to the centre of the investigation into this week's shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas,
Calgary
-
Calgary tumbles down list of cities with the best work-life balance
Calgary has taken a dive in terms of juggling jobs and private life, according to new data released on Friday.
-
'Grave injustice': SCC ruling could change sentence for Alberta's multiple murderers
A southern Alberta man who killed three people, including a two-year-old girl, could have the ability to request a release from jail earlier than his original sentence intended, thanks to a landmark Supreme Court decision Friday.
-
'No way we're cheering for the Oilers': Flames fans react to Game 5 loss
Calgary Flames fans are still coming to terms with a playoff series loss to the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night in a game that saw both controversy and heartbreak following a Connor McDavid overtime goal.
Edmonton
-
Putin warns against continued arming of Ukraine; Kremlin claims another city captured
As Russia asserted progress in its goal of seizing the entirety of contested eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried to shake European resolve Saturday to punish his country with sanctions and to keep supplying weapons that have supported Ukraine's defence.
-
UCP accused of sending warning to Edmonton councillors as EPS funding decision delayed
A hotly-controversial decision on whether or not to freeze base funding for police in Edmonton was delayed Friday as fallout from a dispute between the mayor and the provincial justice minister continued to rattle political circles.
-
Woman with disabilities approved for medically assisted death relocated thanks to 'inspiring' support
A 31-year-old disabled Toronto woman who was conditionally approved for a medically assisted death after a fruitless bid for safe housing says her life has been 'changed' by an outpouring of support after telling her story.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver student newspaper says school board policy unfairly restricts its freedom of expression
The Griffins’ Nest, an independent student newspaper based at Vancouver's Eric Hamber Secondary School, is calling on the Vancouver School Board (VSB) to amend some of its new policies.
-
New SkyTrain, electric buses part of B.C.'s $2.4B for transit in Metro Vancouver
The B.C. government says a Surrey-to-Langley SkyTrain line and electrified bus fleets are among the projects that will benefit from a $2.4-billion investment in Metro Vancouver transit.
-
B.C. wants First Nations to agree before old-growth logging deferred on shared lands
The British Columbia government wants First Nations to reach consensus before logging is deferred in old-growth forests on shared Indigenous territories.
Politics
-
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
-
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
-
Calling social conservatives dinosaurs was 'wrong terminology', says Patrick Brown
Federal Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says calling social conservatives 'dinosaurs' in a book he wrote about his time in Ontario politics was 'the wrong terminology.'
Health
-
'Died of a broken heart': Can it really happen?
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, more commonly known as 'broken heart syndrome' or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is an actual medical condition triggered by severe emotional or physical stress and is different from a heart attack.
-
Monkeypox in Canada: Act now to stop it, expert urges, before it's too late
With 26 cases of monkeypox now confirmed in Canada, health officials warn that number will likely grow in the coming days and weeks. However, one expert says the outbreak can be stopped if the country works quickly to get it under control.
-
Migrant women workers continue to face abortion access barriers: advocates
Migrant women in Canada face profound barriers in accessing health care, especially when it comes to pregnancy. They often hide their pregnancies because if employers find out, they may send them home or refuse to hire them next season.
Sci-Tech
-
Robotic buoys developed to keep Atlantic right whales safe
A Cape Cod science centre and one of the world's largest shipping businesses are collaborating on a project to use robotic buoys to protect a vanishing whale from lethal collisions with ships.
-
Small Vancouver startup believes it's created the solution to plastic pollution
Researchers working in partnership with UBC believe an eco-friendly material could help solve the world’s plastic pollution problem.
-
Broken comet could trigger visible meteor shower Monday
Fragments of a comet broken nearly 30 years ago could potentially light up the night sky Monday as experts predict an 'all or nothing' spectacle.
Entertainment
-
Jury's duty in Depp-Heard trial doesn't track public debate
A seven-person civil jury in Virginia will resume deliberations Tuesday in Johnny Depp's libel trial against Amber Heard. What the jury considers will be very different from the public debate that has engulfed the high-profile proceedings.
-
'I don't deserve this': Amber Heard responds to online hate
As Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard wound down, Heard took her final opportunity on the stand to comment on the hate and backlash she’s endured online during the trial.
-
'Obi-Wan Kenobi': A guide to the new 'Star Wars' series
Jedi master 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' is getting his own moment in the suns with a new six-part Disney+ series starring Ewan McGregor.
Business
-
War surges Norway's oil, gas profit. Now, it's urged to help
Europe's frantic search for alternatives to Russian energy has dramatically increased the demand -- and price -- for Norway's oil and gas. As the money pours in, Europe's second-biggest natural gas supplier is fending off accusations that it's profiting from the war in Ukraine.
-
As U.S. mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains
The NRA is on the ropes after a series of costly financial scandals and lawsuits. And an ascendant gun control movement has poured tens of millions of dollars into political campaigns to counter their message.
-
Aurora Cannabis shares fall 40 per cent after share sale amendment
Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s share price fell by about 40 per cent, after the company announced it sold US$150 million worth of shares.
Lifestyle
-
'Mom, you gotta carry on': 58-year-old Winnipegger inspired to graduate high school by late son
Fifty-eight-year-old Vivian Ketchum is set to receive her high school diploma at a graduation ceremony at the University of Winnipeg next month. It is a moment that is decades in the making.
-
Crossword-loving grandma who thought she won $5,000 realized her lotto prize was actually a lot larger
A recent lottery winner excitedly told her daughter she was suddenly $5,000 richer. She was wrong.
-
The world's largest bottle of whiskey sold for US$1.4 million at auction
The world's largest bottle of whiskey, called 'The Intrepid,' has sold for about US$1.4 million, according to the auction house Lyon and Turnbull.
Sports
-
Chelsea takeover imminent after final agreement reached
The sale of Premier League club Chelsea is expected to be completed Monday after a 'final and definitive' agreement was reached with the consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.
-
Hockey Canada settles suit over alleged sexual assault involving world junior players
Hockey Canada and the Canadian Hockey League have reportedly settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the 2018 Canadian world junior hockey team.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers release receiver after sexual assault allegation
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers released veteran receiver Jalen Saunders earlier this week after investigating an allegation of sexual assault against him.
Autos
-
Edmunds compares Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Cadillac Escalade
Jeep has come out with a new three-row large SUV, the Grand Wagoneer. It dusts off a nameplate not used since the early 1990s and stands as the brand's most expensive and luxurious model.
-
Going green: IndyCar to use renewable fuel beginning in 2023
IndyCar will become the first North American racing series to use 100 per cent renewable fuel in its race cars.
-
Indy 500 drivers find crypto craze fuels needed sponsorship
At Indy, where culture is traditionally steeped in bricks more than bitcoin, the shift to cryptocurrency sponsorship may still be a curious concept to the almost 300,000 fans who will pack the track Sunday. But inside the paddock -- and locker rooms around the sports world - new forms of digital money help pay the bills and salaries for teams and athletes.