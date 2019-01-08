

The Canadian Press





WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to address the nation in prime time tonight, as the U.S. government shutdown threatens to affect the Canada-U.S. border.

Officials at Toronto's Pearson Airport say last week's longer-than-average wait times have eased as Trump's immigration standoff with the Democrats, and the ensuing government shutdown is in its third week.

They can't say whether the delays were the result of fewer U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers or just part of the traditional crush of holiday travellers.

The shutdown, now three days from becoming the longest in U.S. history, began Dec. 22 after Democrats on Capitol Hill refused to approve Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to pay for his long-promised wall on the southern border with Mexico.

Trump has since mused about declaring a national emergency, and is widely expected to make his case during tonight's televised Oval Office address, the first of his presidency.

Experts say if the shutdown persists, Canadians entering the U.S. will see an escalating impact at the northern border, where Customs and Border Protection officials are working without pay because their jobs are considered an essential service.

Len Saunders, an immigration lawyer based near the border in Blaine, Wash., says those border guards -- many of whom are supportive of the president's border-security efforts -- may soon stop showing up for work as they begin to feel the shutdown's financial impact.