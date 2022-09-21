Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
New York's attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company for fraud on Wednesday, alleging they padded his net worth by billions of dollars by lying about the value of prized assets including golf courses, hotels and his homes at Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago.
Attorney General Letitia James dubbed it: "The art of the steal."
James' lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, is the culmination of a three-year civil investigation of Trump and the Trump Organization. Trump's three eldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, were also named as defendants, along with two longtime company executives, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney.
The lawsuit strikes at the core of what made Trump famous, taking a blacklight to the image of wealth and opulence he's embraced throughout his career -- first as a real estate developer, then as a reality TV host on "The Apprentice" and "Celebrity Apprentice," and later as president.
James wants Trump and the other defendants to pay at least US $250 million, which she said was the approximate worth of the benefits it got through fraudulent practices.
James, a Democrat, announced details of the lawsuit at a news conference on Wednesday. She said her office filed the case -- which is civil, not criminal in nature -- after rejecting settlement offers made by lawyers for the defendants.
The alleged scheme was intended to burnish Trump's billionaire image and the value of his properties when doing so gave him an advantage, such as in obtaining favorable loan terms, while playing down the value of assets at other times for tax purposes, James' office said.
"This investigation revealed that Donald Trump engaged in years of illegal conduct to inflate his net worth, to deceive banks and the people of the great state of New York," James said at the news conference. "Claiming you have money that you do not have does not amount to the art of the deal. It's the art of the steal."
James said her investigation uncovered potential criminal violations, including falsifying business records, issuing false financial statements, insurance fraud, conspiracy and bank fraud. She said her office is referring those findings to federal prosecutors and the Internal Revenue Service.
In a statement posted to his Truth Social platform, Trump called the lawsuit "Another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General" and called James, who is Black, "a fraud who campaigned on a `get Trump' platform, despite the fact that the city is one of the crime and murder disasters of the world under her watch!"
Trump lawyer Alina Habba said the lawsuit "is neither focused on the facts nor the law -- rather, it is solely focused on advancing the Attorney General's political agenda," accusing James of abusing her authority "by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place."
Habba said the allegations in the lawsuit are "meritless."
James is seeking to remove the Trumps from businesses engaged in the alleged fraud and wants an independent monitor appointed for no less than five years to oversee the Trump Organization's compliance, financial reporting, valuations and disclosures to lenders, insurers and tax authorities.
She is seeking to replace the current trustees of Trump's revocable trust, which controls his business interests, with independent trustees, to bar Trump and the Trump Organization from entering into commercial real estate acquisitions for five years, from obtaining loans from banks in New York for five years and permanently bar Trump and three of his adult children from serving as an officer or director in any New York corporation or similar business entity registered and/or licensed in New York State.
She also seeks to permanently bar Weisselberg and McConney from serving in the financial control function of any New York corporation or similar business entity registered and/or licensed in New York State.
James' lawsuit comes amid a swirl of unprecedented legal challenges for a former president, including an FBI investigation into Trump's handling of classified records and inquiries into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The Trump Organization is set to go on trial in October in a criminal case alleging that it schemed to give untaxed perks to senior executives, including its longtime finance chief Weisselberg, who alone took more than $1.7 million in extras.
Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty Aug. 18. His plea agreement requires him to testify at the company's trial before he starts a five-month jail sentence. If convicted, the Trump Organization could face a fine of double the amount of unpaid taxes.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been conducting a parallel criminal investigation of the same business practices at the heart of James' civil lawsuit. That probe lost momentum earlier this year after Bragg raised questions internally about whether a criminal case was viable, but the Democrat has said it has not been abandoned.
At the same time, the FBI is continuing to investigate Trump's storage of sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and a special grand jury in Georgia is investigating whether Trump and others attempted to influence state election officials.
All of the legal drama is playing out ahead of the November midterm elections, where Republicans are trying to win control of one or both houses of Congress.
Meanwhile, Trump has been laying the groundwork for a potential comeback campaign for president in 2024 and has accused President Joe Biden's administration of targeting him to hurt his political chances.
State law allows a broad range of civil remedies against companies committing commercial fraud, including revoking licenses to conduct business in the state, removing company officers and forcing the payment of restitution or disgorgement of ill-gotten gains.
James' office could also seek to ban Trump from being involved in certain types of businesses, as happened in January when a judge barred ex-drug company CEO Martin Shkreli from the pharmaceutical industry for life.
In a previous clash with Trump, James oversaw the closure of his charity, the Trump Foundation, after her predecessor in the attorney general's office, Barbara Underwood, filed a lawsuit alleging he misused its assets to resolve business disputes and boost his run for the White House. A judge ordered Trump to pay $2 million to an array of charities to settle the matter.
James, who campaigned for office as a Trump critic and watchdog, started scrutinizing his business practices in March 2019 after his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen testified to Congress that Trump exaggerated his wealth on financial statements provided to Deutsche Bank when he was trying to obtain financing to buy the NFL's Buffalo Bills.
Since then, James' office and Trump's lawyers have repeatedly sparred over the direction of the investigation and Trump's unwillingness to comply with subpoenas for his testimony and records. Trump spent months fighting the subpoena that led to his August deposition, his lawyers unable to convince courts that he should be excused from testifying because his answers could be used in Bragg's criminal probe.
In May, Trump paid $110,000 in fines after he was held in contempt of court for being slow to respond to a subpoena James' office issued seeking documents and other evidence. The contempt finding was lifted in June after Trump and his lawyers submitted paperwork showing they had made a good faith effort to find relevant documents.
After Trudeau video backlash, do world leaders have the right to sing or party?
In light of the backlash in response to the videos of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau singing and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing, CTVNews.ca spoke with political science and marketing experts on whether world leaders have the right to enjoy themselves while out in public.
Marineland agrees to relocate walruses after settling lawsuit with activist
The last two walruses at Marineland will be moving to another facility where they can join others of their species, the park said Wednesday.
Ministers mum on expected COVID-19 travel rule changes, defend ArriveCan as 'critical' border tool
Parliament Hill was abuzz Wednesday amid reports that the federal government is planning on dropping COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the border, doing away with mandatory random COVID-19 testing, and making the ArriveCan application optional. Peppered with questions, Liberal ministers refused to confirm their plans, saying they'd have more to say soon.
Putin orders partial military call-up, risking protests
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists Wednesday, taking a risky and deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine.
Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up
Large numbers of Russians rushed to book one-way tickets out of the country while they still could Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine.
Sask. chief coroner announces inquests into James Smith Cree Nation deaths
Saskatchewan's chief coroner has announced an inquest will examine a mass stabbing that left 11 dead — including one of the suspects. The jury will be comprised entirely of Indigenous persons.
East Coast warning: Hurricane Fiona could cause damage, power outages and flooding
Residents of Atlantic Canada and the eastern edge of Quebec are being warned to brace for hurricane-force winds and intense rainfall as hurricane Fiona remains on track to slam into the East Coast late Friday.
The next named storm could be a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast by next week.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Why industrial farm animals could be the source of the next pandemic
Experts warn the next pandemic could come sooner than you think, and that unless changes are made to industrial farming practices worldwide, it could spark a virus more deadly than COVID-19.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Family, colleagues pay final respects to slain Toronto police officer
Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong was hailed at his funeral Wednesday as a kind and dedicated public servant who fiercely loved his home and work families and touched all who met him.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect across parts of Ontario on Wednesday, with some areas expected to see “nickel to ping pong ball” sized hail.
The City of Toronto has retracted a public service announcement regarding children’s vaccinations circulated Friday following backlash.
BREAKING | Five children assessed by paramedics following hazardous material call at Ottawa daycare
The Ottawa Fire Hazardous Materials Team responded to a call at a daycare on Glencoe Street in the Arlington Woods neighbourhood.
-
-
ROAD CLOSED | Driver killed in collision between pickup truck and dump truck in Tay Township: OPP
One person has died in a collision between a pickup truck and a dump truck in Tay Township, police say.
-
-
BREAKING | Two charged in connection to 2008 fatal hit and run near Alma, Ont.
Police have laid charges in the death of Lucas Shortreed 14 years after the 18-year-old was killed in a hit and run near Alma, Ont.
-
-
A man is charged with “turn not in safety” after two children were struck by a vehicle in London Wednesday morning.
-
-
One person has died following a fire at an apartment building downtown Windsor, fire officials say.
-
-
Quebec election: Liberal leader open to discussion of electoral reform

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade said Wednesday Quebec needs to have a discussion about electoral reform, but she doesn't have a solution in mind.
-
-
East Coast warning: Hurricane Fiona could cause damage, power outages and flooding

Residents of Atlantic Canada and the eastern edge of Quebec are being warned to brace for hurricane-force winds and intense rainfall as hurricane Fiona remains on track to slam into the East Coast late Friday.
-
-
All Manitobans ages 18 and older are now eligible to receive the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
-
-
Aircraft manufacturer De Havilland is set to announce plans to build a massive new complex east of Calgary that will bring hundreds of jobs to the area, Premier Jason Kenney said early Wednesday.
-
-
Alberta premier slams GTA home prices, cost of living in campaign to draw workers west

Toronto subway users may have found their station wrapped in photos of the Rocky Mountains Wednesday morning, the latest ploy by the Alberta government to entice Ontarians to its own province.
-
-
Edmonton man ID'd as shooting victim found in running vehicle in Surrey

Authorities have identified a shooting victim who was found unconscious inside a running vehicle in Surrey, B.C., this week as a 27-year-old man from Edmonton.
-
-
Ministers mum on expected COVID-19 travel rule changes, defend ArriveCan as 'critical' border tool

Parliament Hill was abuzz Wednesday amid reports that the federal government is planning on dropping COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the border, doing away with mandatory random COVID-19 testing, and making the ArriveCan application optional. Peppered with questions, Liberal ministers refused to confirm their plans, saying they'd have more to say soon.
-
-
Hospitals across Ontario can begin moving discharged patients awaiting long-term care into nursing homes not of their choosing today.
-
-
Listen to the sound of space rocks slamming into Mars

The NASA InSight Lander has 'heard' and detected the vibrations of four space rocks as they slammed into Mars over the past two years. It's the first time a mission has picked up both seismic and acoustic waves from an impact on Mars, and InSight's first detection of impacts since landing on the red planet in 2018.
-
-
'Serial' podcast host: Evidence that freed Adnan Syed was long available

The creator of a true-crime podcast that helped free a Maryland man imprisoned for two decades in a murder case said that she feels a mix of emotions over how long it took authorities to act on evidence that's long been available.
-
-
Trump sued by New York attorney general for fraud

Donald Trump was sued for fraud on Wednesday by New York state's attorney general, who for more than three years has been conducting a civil investigation into the former U.S. president's business practices, court records showed.
-
-
Queen Elizabeth's funeral draws 26 million viewers in the U.K.

More than 26 million people tuned in to watch the Queen's funeral in the United Kingdom on Monday, the first to be televised for a British monarch.
-
-
Nathan MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL: AP source

The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL's salary cap era, with an eight-year contract that is worth US$100.8 million, according to a source that told the Associated Press.
-
-
Hertz plans to order up to 175K electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years

Hertz plans to order up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years. The agreement announced Tuesday includes electric vehicle deliveries through 2027 and will include SUVs, pickups and luxury automobiles.
-
-
