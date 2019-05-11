

CTVNews.ca Staff





Residents of a small Saskatchewan town can drink the water coming out of their taps for the first time in nearly nine years thanks to a new water treatment plant.

Craik, population 400, has been facing a boil water advisory since August 2010, when the province found its old plant didn’t meet minimum disinfection standards.

The new facility was completed thanks to $950,659 in federal funding, $475,329 from the province and a smaller contribution from the town’s taxpayers.

The townspeople celebrated Saturday with a pancake breakfast, barbeque, horse wagon rides and musical performances.

“This is truly exciting,” said Mayor David Ashdown. “Clean drinking water is the first priority for any thriving community.”

Although Craik is not a First Nation, the federal Liberal government has been working to reduce long-term boil water advisories on reserves.

The government reports that it has cut the number on boil water advisories in half since 2015, from 105 to 58. They plan to eliminate them fully by 2021.