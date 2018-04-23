

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other politicians took to social media Monday to offer thoughts and prayers for the victims after a van mowed down pedestrians near Yonge and Finch in Toronto.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible incident,” wrote Trudeau in a tweet. “Thank you to the first responders working at the scene – we're monitoring the situation closely.”

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne assured Ontarians that all levels of government and police services are working together to investigate the incident, which happened Monday afternoon.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected. We’re following the situation closely,” she wrote in a tweet. “Thank you to the first responders caring for victims and witnesses.”

Wynne followed the tweet with a press conference in which she again assured that officials were working together to ensure a flow of information and expressed her shock at the incident. “We are all unsettled and very disturbed by a situation like this. I think it’s impossible not to be. It’s frightening,” she said.

Toronto’s mayor John Tory was on his way to the scene near Mel Lastman Square when he sent out a statement on Twitter.

“My thoughts are with those affected by this incident and the frontline responders who are working to help those injured. I have spoken to Chief Mark Saunders and my office is being updated by Toronto Fire, EMS, TTC and the acting City manager,” the statement read. “I have offered any and all assistance that the City can provide to police to help this investigation.”

Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer also took to Twitter on behalf of his party. “Deepest sympathies and condolences of our entire Conservative Caucus and all Parliamentarians are with the community as this situation continues to develop,” he wrote.

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford sent his thoughts and thanked the teams handling the medical situation on Yonge Street. “Thank you to the brave EMS and first responders who are working tirelessly to help,” he wrote.

Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh tweeted that his thoughts were with those affected in the “horrific” incident.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau joined the chorus of politicians tweeting about the incident, calling it “tragic.”