Trudeau, Trump talk trade before G7 bilateral meeting
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 7:07AM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump are discussing the new North American free trade agreement as they meet on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in France.
The two countries and Mexico agreed last year to modify the existing accord with what they termed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. All three nation's legislatures must first approve the long-sought modernization of the 1990s trade agreement before it can go into effect.
Trump says the trade relationship between the U.S. and Canada will be significantly expanded when USMCA is completed. He adds, "I think it's a very special agreement."
Securing approval for USMCA in Congress is Trump's top legislative priority for the year. Democrats are seeking changes designed to ensure the enforcement of the pact's labour and environmental standards.
