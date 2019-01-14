Trudeau to shuffle cabinet today following Treasury Board president's departure
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 4:16AM EST
OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to shuffle his cabinet today to account for the sudden resignation of Nova Scotia MP Scott Brison from his post as Treasury Board president.
The shuffle is expected to be a small one, affecting as few cabinet ministers as possible just months ahead of the fall federal election.
Insiders confirm that Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott will take over for Brison, and Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O'Regan is also on the move.
He has cancelled an event that was set to take place today in his home province of Newfoundland and Labrador.
The prime minister also must elevate a legislator from Nova Scotia to cabinet to make up for the void Brison leaves.
Political observers have speculated that person will likely be either Sean Fraser or Bernadette Jordan -- possibly taking over for O'Regan at Veterans Affairs.
