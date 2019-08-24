Trudeau to meet with U.K. and Japanese prime ministers ahead of G7 summit
Published Saturday, August 24, 2019 7:15AM EDT
BIARRITZ, France -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is spending his day meeting with a few of the leaders of the world's seven leading economies ahead of the official beginning of the G7 summit later this evening.
Trudeau will meet first with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this afternoon in the seaside resort of Biarritz, France.
Their discussions are expected to focus on trade and how Canada's existing trade deal with the European Union will function in a post-Brexit Britain.
This is the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Johnson took over as prime minister of the United Kingdom in July.
Trudeau will also have a bilateral meeting later today with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Their talks will offer Trudeau the opportunity to highlight strong Japanese-Canadian ties forged from the successful launch of the rebooted Trans-Pacific Partnership late last year as well as a chance to talk security issues amid rising tensions between Tokyo and South Korea.
