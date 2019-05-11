Trudeau to attend mother's one-woman autobiographical show in Chicago
CHICAGO -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family are headed to Chicago this weekend to check out Margaret Trudeau's autobiographical one-woman show.
A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister's Office confirms the PM will attend his mother's performance, titled "Certain Woman of an Age," at the Second City's UP Comedy Club.
Second City's website describes the show as a "candid conversation" that sees Trudeau "tell her own unique story through her own words."
The show is presented as part of the renowned theatre's "Wellness Week," which also includes workshops and seminars on the topic of mental health.
Trudeau has been candid about her own struggles with bi-polar disorder, as an author, speaker and now performer.
As of Saturday morning, the evening's performance was sold out but there were still US$45 tickets available for Sunday's matinee.
