OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is shuffling around three members of the federal cabinet today, and appointing two rookies to the front bench.

PM Trudeau and Governor General Julie Payette oversaw the latest changes to the ministerial roster at the swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. Trudeau and the new roster of ministers will hold media availabilities Monday, to discuss the changes.

Trudeau has moved minister Jane Philpott into the newly-vacated role as president of the Treasury Board and minister of digital government. This spot needed filling after long-time MP Scott Brison announced last week that he was resigning from cabinet because he will not be seeing re-election in 2019. The main priority of this position is overseeing the federal public service and intergovernmental spending.

Philpott, an Ontario MP, has been seen as a strong performer in cabinet. Trudeau called her a "natural choice" for the new job given her experience as vice-chair of the Treasury Board cabinet committee.

Philpott moves out of her role as Indigenous services minister, a cabinet post created in 2017 as part of an effort to reset the nation-to-nation relationship with Indigenous people.

That job is now Newfoundland MP Seamus O'Regan's, who is being shuffled out of the Veterans Affairs portfolio, a job he's had since joining cabinet in that same 2017 shuffle. He'll be continuing the work on delivering programs to First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, including education and housing, as well as chipping away at clearing the drinking water advisories in First Nation communities.

Asked to comment on why O'Regan was moving, Trudeau said that both his past role and his new one are centred around direct delivery from the government to citizens, and that is something that needs to be done right.

O'Regan said his predecessor has done a great job in the role and he has big shoes to fill in taking over and seeking to maintain the relationships and trust she was developing with Indigenous people. He has vowed not to lose any of the momentum Philpott had created.

In hot water in recent months, over what some saw as problematic comments comparing his experience to that of veterans, O'Regan said he doesn't want anything he says to serve as a distraction.

"I will listen," O'Regan said, when asked what his message is to Indigenous people in Canada.

Jody Wilson-Raybould is out as justice minister, a job she's had since 2015, and has been shuffled into the Veterans Affairs job.

Replacing her as Canada's new justice minister and attorney general is Quebec MP David Lametti, who had been serving as a parliamentary secretary for innovation.

Lametti, who in his new position will have the final decision on the extradition of Huawei executive Meng Wangzhou, said he wouldn't comment on the case given his potential involvement in the future but asserted that Canada is a rule of law country and he will respect that.

More broadly, the former law professor said he hopes the experience he's had working as a parliamentary secretary for various ministers since early in this government's mandate will rub off but he's not sure how much law making he'll be able to accomplish before the end of this Parliament in June.

Trudeau responding to why Wilson-Raybould was shuffled out of justice, said that serving veterans affairs requires a steady hand and she has navigated big files during her years on the file. He calls her "extraordinarily capable," and shoots down that it's a demotion.

Wilson-Raybould also shot down any suggestion that her move is a demotion, saying that she is "incredibly proud" of the work she did during her three years in the role. She said she feels she accomplished most of her mandate letter tasks, from legalizing cannabis and putting in a new regime for physician-assisted dying, to advancing legislation to reform the criminal justice system.

Keeping in mind regional representation, Trudeau has promoted Nova Scotia MP Bernadette Jordan to cabinet in a new role, as minister of rural economic development. She had been serving as a parliamentary secretary for democratic institutions.

In this new cabinet position Jordan will be responsible for overseeing a new rural jobs strategy, implementing high-speed internet to more rural areas, and handling the infrastructure needs of these communities.

She also becomes the first female to represent a Nova Scotia riding in cabinet. She had previously been chair of the Atlantic Liberal caucus.

Jordan said that she is "extremely proud" and "honoured" to have this new position.

She said the creation of this position is a reflection of the government acknowledging that the reality for rural Canadians is often different than those who live in urban areas.

The shuffle puts the size of the federal cabinet at 36 members, including Trudeau. This is the largest number of seats around the cabinet table that this government has had. The gender balance is retained with today's changes.

Pending further unanticipated departures, many see this as likely the last shuffle before the next federal election, meaning that this lineup will likely be the roster of ministers that Trudeau wants to have in place for the 2019 campaign.

Speaking to how the coming election factored in to today's changes, Trudeau said the shuffle is "an illustration of the depth of bench strength" that his majorly caucus holds.