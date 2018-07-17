Trudeau seeks 'paths forward' after Greyhound's western withdrawal
Package delivery firms say they are prepared to fill the gap when Greyhound Canada closes most of its Western Canada operations this October. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 10:16AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions following Greyhound's withdrawal of bus service from western Canada.
Trudeau calls Greyhound's move "difficult" for people who live on the Prairies and for those who are already struggling economically.
The prime minister has directed Garneau to work with provinces, communities and Greyhound to see "what paths forward there are."
Greyhound Canada announced last week it is cutting passenger and delivery services in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, northwestern Ontario and rural British Columbia.
The decision triggered outrage and apprehension among rural and First Nations communities that rely heavily on the company's service.
Speaking to reporters in Antigonish, N.S., Trudeau says his government is also reflecting on how the decision will affect Indigenous women and girls who depend on bus transportation.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Alberta town divided over program to kill feral rabbits at cost of $300 per bunny
- Trudeau seeks 'paths forward' after Greyhound's western withdrawal
- Civil rights group says Canada should help Holocaust denier on trial in Germany
- Two charged in shooting death of man in Brampton, Ont., police say
- Three generations of same Calgary family killed in tragic crash in Texas