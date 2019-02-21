

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Ottawa is looking into reuniting a Syrian refugee who lost her seven children in a Halifax house fire with family members who are not in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Thursday.

"We are looking at what can be done within our system to give this family a little solace in a time of unbelievable tragedy," he said during an infrastructure announcement in the Nova Scotia capital.

Trudeau told reporters that Halifax MP Andy Fillmore had already been in touch with Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen and immigration officials who are looking at the case involving Kawthar Barho's family.

Her seven children died early Tuesday in a fire that swept through their suburban home, while her badly injured husband remains in hospital.

She has no other family in Canada.

"I can't comment on specific cases but in heartbreaking cases like this we're certainly looking at doing what we can to bring this family that has suffered such a devastating loss together," said Trudeau.

The prime minister also wouldn't comment, citing privacy concerns, when pressed for more details about his own involvement in the case. He noted Canada has an immigration system based on rules, principles and procedures.

"We also have a system that is compassionate," he said. "I can tell you that this is a case that the minister is giving personal attention to."

Trudeau was among hundreds of people who gathered in Halifax's main square Wednesday night in support of the Barhos.

At the vigil, Ali Duane, a member of Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, urged all Canadians to pressure Ottawa to bring Kawthar Barho's family members to Nova Scotia.

The Barhos came to Nova Scotia in 2017 as sponsored refugees.

They had only lived in the Halifax suburb of Spryfield for a few months, having moved to the city from Elmsdale, N.S., to take advantage of language training and other immigrant services.

A spokesperson for the sponsorship group said the family had planned to return to Elmsdale next month.