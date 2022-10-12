Trudeau, Poilievre, others express condolences following deaths of two Ontario police officers

As the community of Simcoe County grapples with the tragic deaths of two police officers following a shooting in an Innisfil, Ont. home last night, Canadians across the country are taking to social media to express their condolences for the lives lost.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his respects this morning: “I’m sending my deepest condolences to @SouthSimcoePS this morning, as they mourn the passing of two officers who were killed in the line of duty. My thoughts are also with the loved ones of these officers and the entire Innisfil community."

Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said that he is deeply saddened to hear that two of the South Simcoe police officers have been killed. “We grieve with the families of the fallen officers, Acting Chief Van Dyke, and members of the South Simcoe Police Service family at this dark time” he said in a tweet.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford wrote that he is heartbroken to hear that the officers were killed on the line of duty. “We are praying for the officers’ families and all the police officers who put their lives on the line to protect our communities,” he added.

Other leaders in the York-Simcoe region shared their thoughts as well.

Early this morning, York-Simcoe MPP Caroline Mulroney tweeted, “I’m devastated to hear the tragic news of the deaths of two @SouthSimcoePS officers, who dedicated their lives to protecting our communities. My thoughts and prayers are with their families, and the entire South Simcoe Police Service team during this heartbreaking time.”

Scot Davidson, Conservative Member of Parliament for York-Simcoe, said he was “devastated to learn of the tragic deaths” of the two officers. “My thoughts are with their families and the entire South Simcoe Police force as they grieve their profound loss,” he said.

Voices in the police community are also taking to social media to react to the news.

Toronto Police Chief James Ramer tweeted, “On behalf of all members of the @TorontoPolice, I offer our deepest sympathies to the families of these two fallen officers and to the members of the @SouthSimcoePS for this devastating loss. We stand with you in your grief.”

“On behalf of all @YRP members, I extend my heartfelt condolences for the loss of both fallen @SouthSimcoePS officers,” wrote Chief of York regional police Jim MacSween. “Our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues. We stand with you and offer our support during this incredibly difficult time. #HeroesInLife.”