Trudeau, Poilievre, others express condolences following deaths of two Ontario police officers
As the community of Simcoe County grapples with the tragic deaths of two police officers following a shooting in an Innisfil, Ont. home last night, Canadians across the country are taking to social media to express their condolences for the lives lost.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his respects this morning: “I’m sending my deepest condolences to @SouthSimcoePS this morning, as they mourn the passing of two officers who were killed in the line of duty. My thoughts are also with the loved ones of these officers and the entire Innisfil community."
Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said that he is deeply saddened to hear that two of the South Simcoe police officers have been killed. “We grieve with the families of the fallen officers, Acting Chief Van Dyke, and members of the South Simcoe Police Service family at this dark time” he said in a tweet.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford wrote that he is heartbroken to hear that the officers were killed on the line of duty. “We are praying for the officers’ families and all the police officers who put their lives on the line to protect our communities,” he added.
Other leaders in the York-Simcoe region shared their thoughts as well.
Early this morning, York-Simcoe MPP Caroline Mulroney tweeted, “I’m devastated to hear the tragic news of the deaths of two @SouthSimcoePS officers, who dedicated their lives to protecting our communities. My thoughts and prayers are with their families, and the entire South Simcoe Police Service team during this heartbreaking time.”
Scot Davidson, Conservative Member of Parliament for York-Simcoe, said he was “devastated to learn of the tragic deaths” of the two officers. “My thoughts are with their families and the entire South Simcoe Police force as they grieve their profound loss,” he said.
Voices in the police community are also taking to social media to react to the news.
Toronto Police Chief James Ramer tweeted, “On behalf of all members of the @TorontoPolice, I offer our deepest sympathies to the families of these two fallen officers and to the members of the @SouthSimcoePS for this devastating loss. We stand with you in your grief.”
“On behalf of all @YRP members, I extend my heartfelt condolences for the loss of both fallen @SouthSimcoePS officers,” wrote Chief of York regional police Jim MacSween. “Our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues. We stand with you and offer our support during this incredibly difficult time. #HeroesInLife.”
A second police officer has died following a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto, that left another officer and a suspect dead Tuesday night.
Prominent Canadians on social media expressed their condolences for the two Ontario police officers who died following a home shooting on Oct. 12.
'Can't serve two masters': Parti Quebecois leader refuses to swear oath to King
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said Tuesday he didn't want to swear an oath to King Charles III, but the newly elected member wouldn't say what he would do if his formal request to the legislature is rejected.
Russian authorities arrest eight people following Crimea bridge blast
Eight people have been detained over Saturday's blast that damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea with the Russian mainland, marking a critical juncture in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Canada Post is now offering loans: Here is how the program works
Canada Post has launched a new loan program in partnership with TD Bank Group, with lending starting at $1,000. Here is how the new program works.
Who's in and who's out as Conservative party critics under Poilievre's leadership
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has welcomed two former leadership rivals to serve as critics in Parliament. Ontario MPs Scott Aitchison and Leslyn Lewis are among the group of Tory MPs chosen to go head-to-head with Liberal government ministers on certain files.
Too real? Halloween decoration of hanged dummy in Montreal sparks debate
A Halloween decoration installed outside a Montreal home is sparking debate about how-far-is-too-far, with some critics saying it crosses the line between scary and distasteful.
Parents-to-be left stunned, out $4,000 by sudden closure of Ontario baby store
An Ontario couple who spent $4,000 on baby furniture were shocked to discover the store they bought from is now closed.
More than 2,000 P.E.I. customers still without power; opposition calls for inquiry on Fiona response
Nearly three weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona crashed into Atlantic Canada, downing trees, knocking out power, and leaving behind widespread damage, 2,332 Maritime Electric customers on Prince Edward Island were still off the grid as of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
A second police officer has died following a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto, that left another officer and a suspect dead Tuesday night.
