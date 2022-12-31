Trudeau, Poilievre offer condolences after death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Canada's federal leaders and bishops offered their condolences after the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first pontiff to retire in 600 years, who died on New Year's Eve at 95.
"His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dedicated his life to serving his faith," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement Saturday on Twitter.
"He was an accomplished theologian and scholar, and he was an inspiration to millions. My thoughts are with Catholics around the world and all those who are mourning his passing."
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wrote on Twitter, "The world mourns the loss of a great spiritual leader."
"Throughout his life, he offered humble service and a wealth of rich theological depth for more than a billion Catholic faithful," Poilievre said. "May his soul rest in peace."
Benedict's announcement on Feb. 11, 2013, that he no longer had the strength to serve as pope stunned the world.
He ran the Catholic Church through the fallout of the clerical sex abuse scandal, followed by a second scandal involving his butler stealing his personal papers and giving them to an Italian journalist.
When Phil Fontaine, former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations and a residential school survivor, met Benedict in April 2009 along with other Indigenous leaders, he pressed the pope to apologize for the church's role in the residential school system.
Benedict expressed his "sorrow" at the April 2009 meeting but stopped short of delivering a public apology. Pope Francis would publicly apologize during his visit to Canada this past summer.
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops also released a statement from its president, Bishop Raymond Poisson, who said Benedict "leaves behind a great legacy of teaching that will continue to inspire us."
Poisson pointed to Benedict's meeting with victims of abuse by clergy members, as well as the April 2009 meeting with Indigenous leaders, to discuss their experiences with residential schools and his canonization of North America's first Indigenous saint, St. Kateri Tekakwitha or the "Lily of the Mohawks."
"As we pray for the eternal rest of his soul, we pray that the love and hope that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI found in the Risen Lord may continue to inspire and comfort us in the trials and tribulations of our own earthly lives," Poisson said.
"May peace be granted to him as he rests forever in communion with the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit."
NDP MP Charlie Angus also acknowledged the former pontiff's passing, writing on Twitter that he attended the mass where Benedict was made pope.
"At the time the Church was threatening to deny me communion and have me defeated in the upcoming election if I didn't change my vote on same sex marriage rights. I didn't bend," Angus said. "Go to the angels Benedict."
With files from former CTVNews.ca producer Brooklyn Neustaeter and The Associated Press
