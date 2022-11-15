Trudeau pledges cash for infrastructure and making vaccines in developing countries
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing funding for developing countries to improve their infrastructure and make COVID-19 vaccines.
At the G20 summit in Indonesia, Trudeau says the private sector needs to help governments abroad build schools and hospitals.
He is pledging $750 million in financing for infrastructure projects in Asia, administered by a Crown corporation.
It's largest chunk of funding announced so far as the Liberals gradually roll out their Indo-Pacific strategy.
Trudeau is also announcing $80 million for global health systems, with most of the funding helping countries prevent pandemics and respond to them.
The funding will also support projects that help developing countries manufacture COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.
