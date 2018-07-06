Trudeau meets Toronto mayor John Tory as city grapples with gun crime
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 8:04AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 6, 2018 10:54AM EDT
Toronto Mayor John Tory says municipalities across Ontario have offered to help handle the influx of asylum seekers that has caused a housing crisis in the city.
Tory is meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this morning to discuss the issue as well as Toronto's escalating gun violence.
Tory says many mayors in the province have told him they have jobs available for refugee claimants and asylum seekers.
Trudeau says he will support Toronto's efforts to help refugees and to combat the gun and gang violence that is currently gripping the city.
The prime minister arrived in Toronto yesterday to meet with Ontario's newly elected premier, Doug Ford,
Earlier yesterday, Ford said the prime minister had put a strain on local and provincial services by encouraging asylum seekers to come to Canada illegally, and that Trudeau's government should foot 100 per cent of the bill for resettling the newcomers.
Trudeau said after the meeting that he'd explained to Ford how the asylum-seeking system works and what Canada's obligations are.
Tory has said all three levels of government must work together to address local gun crime, after a string of shootings left three people dead and at least eight injured over the past week.
The mayor spoke to federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale on Tuesday about ways their respective governments could co-operate on the issue.
A spokesperson for Goodale said the threat to public feelings of safety is a "deep concern."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Buddhist group to investigate sexual misconduct claims against spiritual leader
- OPP rescue child locked in hot car; woman charged
- One dead in small plane crash on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast: fire chief
- More remains found near property linked to McArthur investigation
- Dog trainer sentenced to life in prison for murder of Toronto-area executive