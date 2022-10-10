Trudeau gives 'heartfelt thanks' to food banks, health-care workers in Thanksgiving message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon offered their thanks to front-line workers and others on Monday during the Thanksgiving holiday.
"Today, Canadians across the country will gather with loved ones to celebrate Thanksgiving and give thanks for the blessings from the past year. Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate the harvest season. It is a chance to be there for one another and recognize the people who make a difference in our lives," Trudeau said in a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.
"Over the past two years, people have had each other's backs. As we recover from the pandemic, we give a heartfelt thanks to countless volunteers, food banks, and charities who lend a hand to help make a better world. We also thank our everyday heroes, from health-care workers to members of the Canadian Armed Forces and humanitarian aid workers, who all dedicate their lives to service and help change our world for the better."
In a separate statement, Simon asked Canadians to "take a moment today to thank those who are contributing to our well-being and to that of our communities," from front-line workers and first responders, to neighbours and loved ones.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadliest strikes since war began
Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least six people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital.
'A time bomb': Anger rising in a hot spot of Iran protests
Led largely by women and youth, anti-government protests in Iran have evolved from spontaneous mass gatherings in central areas to scattered demonstrations in residential areas, schools and universities as activists try to evade an increasingly brutal crackdown.
Trudeau gives 'heartfelt thanks' to food banks, health-care workers in Thanksgiving message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon offered their thanks to front-line workers and others on Monday during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Nurse accused of killing 7 babies, attempting to kill 10 others, appears in U.K. court
A hospital neonatal nurse accused of killing seven babies and trying to kill 10 others poisoned two infants deliberately with insulin, a British prosecutor said Monday.
Lightning suspend Ian Cole pending investigation of sexual abuse, grooming allegations
The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenceman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor.
Skipping meals and cutting back: How some Canadians are dealing with higher cost of living
As high inflation continues to impact consumers, some Canadians have had to take serious measures to cut down on their costs, such as driving shorter distances, paying more attention to sales at the grocery store and even skipping meals.
Canada star Alphonso Davies diagnosed with 'cranial bruise', no word on return to play
Canada's soccer star Alphonso Davies suffered a "cranial bruise" in taking a boot to the face in Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
Body of missing Kitchener, Ont., woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found in B.C.
'X-ray specs': Canadian scientists starry-eyed over James Webb Space Telescope
Canadian scientists are using spectacular data and images from the recently launched James Webb Space telescope to look backward into some of the oldest stars ever studied and forward into how new stars and planets are born.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Toronto
-
One man dead, two others in hospital after triple shooting at North York sports complex
One man has died and two others are in hospital following a triple shooting at a soccer and basketball facility in North York.
-
Two youths take decommissioned fire truck for joyride in Niagara Falls, Ont.: police
Police in Niagara Falls, Ont. are investigating after two youths allegedly took a full-sized decommissioned fire truck for a joyride early Thanksgiving Monday.
-
SIU called in after man shot following 'interaction' with police officers in Vaughan
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a male was shot and seriously injured late Sunday night in Vaughan following an 'interaction' with police officers.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian killed on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a pedestrian in Kingston is dead after being hit by a transport truck on Highway 401.
-
One dead, three injured in crash east of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash east of Ottawa.
-
Ottawa Senators sign Derick Brassard to one-year deal
The Ottawa Senators have announced the team has signed a one-year deal with forward Derick Brassard.
Barrie
-
Election signs damaged, stolen for some Simcoe County municipal candidates
Electoral candidates across Simcoe County say they are seeing a high number of campaign signs being stolen or damaged.
-
Barrie's Ukrainian community celebrates opening of new cultural centre
The new Ukrainian Canadian Cultural Centre, officially opened Saturday, features 20 apartments expected to house roughly 50 Ukrainian refugees throughout the winter.
-
SIU called in after man shot following 'interaction' with police officers in Vaughan
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a male was shot and seriously injured late Sunday night in Vaughan following an “interaction” with police officers.
Kitchener
-
WATCH NOW
WATCH NOW | Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade rolls though Kitchener-Waterloo
An annual tradition returns to streets of Kitchener-Waterloo Monday as the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Parade rolls through town.
-
Body of missing Kitchener, Ont., woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found in B.C.
-
Local pets and their owners get spooky on Thanksgiving weekend
A chance to play pet dress-up in Kitchener is also benefiting a cat shelter in the city.
London
-
First-degree murder charge laid in connection to missing Sarnia, Ont. woman’s death
A man from Sarnia has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who was previously reported missing earlier this week, Sarnia police say.
-
OPP release description of truck involved in fatal hit and run
Brant County OPP are releasing the suspect vehicle description after a pedestrian was struck and killed in an alleged hit and run.
-
Man with knife robs Circle K: Chatham-Kent police
Chatham-Kent police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a local convenience store.
Windsor
-
Investigator attending house fire in West Windsor
Windsor firefighters were called to a house fire on the west side of the city on Monday morning.
-
Man with knife robs Circle K: Chatham-Kent police
Chatham-Kent police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a local convenience store.
-
Sunshine and above average temperatures in Windsor-Essex forecast
Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect a few more days of sunshine and above average temperatures.
Montreal
-
'We're not being as proactive': Most Quebecers not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines
On this Thanksgiving long weekend, many Quebecers are gathering with family after two years of on-and-off pandemic restrictions. But health experts are concerned about low vaccination rates in province.
-
51-year-old man found dead early Monday morning in NDG
The lifeless body of a man in his 50s was found in a residential building in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district of southwest Montreal early Monday morning.
-
Tourism Montreal says summer traffic shows COVID-19 slump over
The tourism promotion organization Tourism Montreal says the slump in the industry caused by the COVID-19 crisis is over.
Atlantic
-
Over 4,000 customers in N.S. and P.E.I still without power due to post-tropical storm Fiona
More than 4,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
Experts worried whether P.E.I. dunes can recover from Fiona before next storm hits
Churning waters and wind gusts exceeding 100 kilometres per hour powered by post-tropical storm Fiona gnawed through large parts of Prince Edward Island National Park in September, leaving behind a changed coastline.
-
Uncertainity around World Juniors sparks mixed reception
It's not unusual to see young players attending an early Sunday morning hockey practice at Riverview's Byron Dobson Arena – young players with dreams of someday representing their country.
Winnipeg
-
78-year-old man dies in South Osborne crash
Winnipeg police are looking for witnesses after a pedestrian died following a collision in the 500 block of Osborne Street Sunday evening.
-
'People really want to get together': Winnipeggers celebrate first restriction-free Thanksgiving in years
Winnipeggers are celebrating their first Thanksgiving without health restrictions since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and high inflation rates are not necessarily limiting the menu.
-
‘It really would be an upset’: candidates vie for North Kildonan
A long-time city councillor is being challenged in his ward by a candidate with a political history.
Calgary
-
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadliest strikes since war began
Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least six people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital.
-
Three people in hospital following Marlborough house fire
A house fire in the northeast community of Marlborough sent three people to hospital early Sunday morning.
-
Trudeau gives 'heartfelt thanks' to food banks, health-care workers in Thanksgiving message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon offered their thanks to front-line workers and others on Monday during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Edmonton
-
Justin Trudeau slightly favoured over Pierre Poilievre for prime minister: new poll
A poll suggests Canadians still believe Justin Trudeau is still the best man for the job of prime minister -- but he has only a slight lead over new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
-
Girls hit gridiron for Edmonton league’s first all-girl flag football tournament
Girls’ flag football is a growing sport and the Edmonton Metro League held its first girls’ tournament on Saturday.
-
Hours-long dispute in Hazeldean resolved peacefully, man facing assault charges: EPS
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting and threatening people, then barricading himself in a south-central Edmonton home Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Crews battling new wildfire east of Grand Forks as B.C.'s drought conditions persist
A wildfire burning in southeastern B.C. is serving as a reminder of the danger that remains in much of the province after weeks of historically warm and dry weather.
-
Campaigns in crisis mode as B.C. mayors pivot from parks, potholes to big picture
With cumulative crises including homelessness, crime, affordability and climate disasters, municipal politicians across B.C. are finding themselves tackling major issues from the ground up.
-
Skipping meals and cutting back: How some Canadians are dealing with higher cost of living
As high inflation continues to impact consumers, some Canadians have had to take serious measures to cut down on their costs, such as driving shorter distances, paying more attention to sales at the grocery store and even skipping meals.
Politics
-
Mulroney backing Conservatives' Poilievre, but cautions he won't win going 'extreme right'
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney told CTV’s Question Period he’s impressed with new Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre — who’s been on the job for nearly a month — but that he cautioned him to tack closer to the political centre if he hopes to win a general election.
-
Federal immigration committee to discuss allegations department misled judge
The House of Commons committee on immigration has called an urgent meeting next week to discuss allegations that the department and former minister misled a federal judge during a trademark infringement case — an allegation former immigration minister Marco Mendicino has categorically denied.
-
Parliamentary committee member suggests more from Hockey Canada leadership should resign
A member of Parliament says that more members of Hockey Canada's leadership group should resign. Sébastien Lemire said Andrea Skinner made the right decision to resign as Hockey Canada's interim board chair Saturday.
Health
-
New study questions the effectiveness of colonoscopies
A landmark study suggests the benefits of colonoscopies for cancer screening may be overestimated. The study found only meagre benefits for the group of people invited to get the procedure: an 18 per cent lower risk of getting colorectal cancer, and no significant reduction in the risk of cancer death.
-
Air pollution particles can reach fetuses' developing organs: study
New research has revealed that fetuses can have black carbon particles in their developing organs as a result of air pollution, as early as the first trimester of pregnancy.
-
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
Sci-Tech
-
'X-ray specs': Canadian scientists starry-eyed over James Webb Space Telescope
Canadian scientists are using spectacular data and images from the recently launched James Webb Space telescope to look backward into some of the oldest stars ever studied and forward into how new stars and planets are born.
-
SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station
A Russian cosmonaut who caught a U.S. lift to the International Space Station arrived at her new home Thursday for a five-month stay, accompanied by a Japanese astronaut and two from NASA, including the first Native American woman in space.
-
Google unveils new Pixel 7 smartphones and first-ever Pixel smartwatch
Google on Thursday unveiled its new Pixel 7 smartphone lineup and its first-ever Pixel smartwatch, packed with tracking and health features from its subsidiary Fitbit.
Entertainment
-
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest
Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. Sorokin's case became the basis for the series 'Inventing Anna' on Netflix. She was released Friday from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was 'running from something' if she were to let herself be deported to Germany.
-
Kevin Spacey-Anthony Rapp trial explained: Key things to know
The second week of Kevin Spacey's MeToo-era trial starts Tuesday in New York -- but no criminal charges are involved. CTVNews.ca looks at what to know about Spacey, Rapp, the lawsuit and the case so far.
-
Award-winning B.C. singer reflects on 50-year career many told him couldn't happen
Joe Coughlin was born semi-paralyzed on his right side, a condition that led many to tell him he wouldn't make it as a jazz singer. Now, the national-award-winning singer his celebrating his 50-year career by releasing a new album of jazz standards.
Business
-
Skipping meals and cutting back: How some Canadians are dealing with higher cost of living
As high inflation continues to impact consumers, some Canadians have had to take serious measures to cut down on their costs, such as driving shorter distances, paying more attention to sales at the grocery store and even skipping meals.
-
Mixed start on Wall Street ahead of U.S. earnings reports
World shares were mostly lower on Monday, with Chinese markets logging moderate losses after reopening from a weeklong holiday to news of more lockdowns in China due to rising COVID-19 cases.
-
Pfizer executive denies CEO negotiated EU COVID-19 vaccine contract via text message
A Pfizer executive with a lead role in negotiating a COVID-19 vaccine bulk supply agreement with the European Commission "categorically" ruled out that the U.S. drugmaker's chief executive agreed the contract via mobile phone text messages.
Lifestyle
-
The most common mistakes people make cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
CTVNews.ca called on professional home economist and cookbook author, the self-professed 'turkey lady' Mairlyn Smith to share her words of wisdom and encouragement for all those doing battle in the kitchen over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
The spritz evolves from Italian aperitif to global cocktail
A glowing sea of bright orange and red cocktails has become a common sight in bars and restaurants across Europe and beyond as the Italian-born spritz continues to find new fans.
-
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
Sports
-
Canada star Alphonso Davies diagnosed with 'cranial bruise', no word on return to play
Canada's soccer star Alphonso Davies suffered a "cranial bruise" in taking a boot to the face in Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
-
Blue Jays left to reflect after Game 2 collapse ends brief playoff appearance
As far as gut-punch playoff losses go, this one hurt more than most for the Toronto Blue Jays.
-
Verstappen takes 2nd straight drivers' title with Japan win
Max Verstappen is now a two-time Formula One world champion, both titles awarded under bizarre and unprecedented circumstances long after he crossed the finish line.
Autos
-
Electric vehicle maker recalling nearly all its trucks, SUVs over loose fastener
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.
-
Canadians driving more, but 74 per cent don't know they should update their insurance provider: survey
A new survey has found many Canadians are driving more with the return to offices and workplaces, but most don’t know they should be reporting this change to their insurance companies, which experts say could cause issues down the line.
-
Porsche overtakes Volkswagen as Europe's most valuable carmaker
Porsche took pole position as Europe's most valuable automaker on Thursday, overtaking former parent Volkswagen as the price of the sportscar maker's newly-listed shares sped higher.