

Christy Somos, with a report by CTV News Atlantic





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made good on his friendly wager with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, delivering a basket of Canadian goods and Raptors gear while on his third official White House visit.

Among the gifts was chocolate from Nova Scotian company “Peace by Chocolate,” started by the Hadhad family in 2016 after they fled the war in Syria and came to Canada as refugees.

Canadian goods from coast-to-coast, such as Atlantic smoked salmon, Montreal St-Viateur bagels, Ontario craft beer and Nanaimo bars were included as well.

Trudeau told Pelosi that the chocolate company was something Canada was “very proud of.”

Peace by Chocolate wrote on Twitter that they were “so honoured” by the recognition.