Trudeau expected to confirm federal funding for Montreal's metro extension
A Montreal Metro maintenance worker walks along a station platform during the early hours of the morning in Montreal, Thursday, April 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 7:19PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to confirm on Thursday that the federal government will help finance Montreal's metro extension, multiple sources have told The Canadian Press.
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to talk publicly.
Trudeau is to be joined for the announcement in east-end Montreal by Mayor Valerie Plante, Quebec junior transportation minister Chantal Rouleau, and federal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez.
The federal money would help finance the $4.5 billion project to extend the city's blue line by five metro stops, from the St-Michel station towards the Anjou borough.
Construction is expected to begin in 2021 and be completed in 2026.
Ottawa usually finances roughly 40 per cent of the total cost of infrastructure projects across the country.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Rehabilitated black bear shot and killed in Alberta, provincial officials say
- UNESCO gives Canada new deadline to preserve Wood Buffalo National Park
- 5 Toronto hotspots for Kawhi Leonard to hide from everyone
- Trudeau expected to confirm federal funding for Montreal's metro extension
- Man's refusal to wear condom after agreeing to cancels out consent: judge