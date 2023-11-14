Trudeau calls on Israel to show 'maximum restraint' and Hamas to stop using 'human shields' amid war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Israel to use maximum restraint to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Trudeau says the world is witnessing the killing of women, children and babies, and that this must stop.
Israel declared war against Hamas after its militants killed 1,200 people on Oct. 7, including hundreds of civilians, and took about 240 people hostage.
Health officials in the Hamas-controlled territory say weeks of retaliatory airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip have now killed more than 11,200 people.
Trudeau says the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of Palestinian civilians.
He says the violence must stop, urgently, so Palestinians can get access to life-saving medical services, food, fuel and water, so hostages can be released and so Canadians and other foreign nationals can escape.
Goes on to re-state call for pause, says:— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) November 14, 2023
"We're all deeply concerned about reports that the UN may not be able to provide continued assistance. And Hamas? Hamas needs to stop using Palestinians as human shields. They need to release all hostages immediately and unconditionally."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023.
-- With files from The Associated Press
