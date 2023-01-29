Trudeau attending ceremony to mark 6th anniversary Quebec City mosque shooting

Russian shelling leaves 3 dead, 6 wounded in Ukrainian city of Kherson

Friends and volunteers gathered Sunday at Kyiv's St Sophia's Cathedral to say goodbye to Andrew Bagshaw, who was killed in Ukraine while trying to evacuate people from a front-line town. This comes as Russian forces heavily shelled the city of Kherson, killing three people and wounding six others, the regional administration said.

  • Fire destroys LaSalle, Ont. home overnight

    No one was home at the time of a house fire which started at 3 a.m. on Sunday. LaSalle Fire Service Chief Ed Thiessen said by the time crews arrived at 1077 Reaume Road the house was “fully involved” so they had to fight the fire from the outside.

    Firefighters were called to 1077 Reaume Rd., for a fully involved house fire on Jan. 29, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

  • Another Windsor councillor opines on SafePoint debate

    The Windsor city councillor for Ward 4 has made his position known over whether or not council should rescind its support for the downtown location of a drug consumption and treatment site. Meanwhile, a petition has been launched in favour of moving forward on the project and keeping the site where it is.

  • Restoration, preservation funding for Willistead Manor announced by city leaders

    On Sunday, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and other city leaders announced $200,000 in funding dedicated to the restoration and preservation of the historic Willistead Manor. According to the City of Windsor, a special reception was hosted at Willistead Manor in recognition of the continued support of Walkerville’s “historic gem.”

