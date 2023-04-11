Trudeau announces new military aid, bilateral agreements during Ukraine PM's visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a range of new military, economic and cultural measures to support Ukraine in its war with Russia on Tuesday as he hosted a visit by his Ukrainian counterpart to Toronto.
The new Canadian assistance includes thousands of assault rifles, dozens of machine-guns and millions of rounds of ammunition to help the Ukrainian military fight Russian invaders.
Trudeau and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also signed a new agreement to help Ukrainian and Canadian youth work and travel in the two countries, along with an update to the existing Canada-Ukraine free trade deal.
Canada is also imposing new sanctions on 14 Russian individuals and 34 Russian entities, as well as nine organizations tied to the financial sector in Belarus, because of their support for Moscow's invasion, Trudeau said.
"Canada will continue to be steadfast in our support of Ukraine as you defend yourselves heroically against Putin's brutal, barbaric invasion," he said during a news conference with Shmyhal. "The courage of Ukrainians is heroic."
The Ukrainian prime minister used the occasion to thank Canada for its support since Russian forces invaded in February 2022, which has included billions of dollars in previously announced economic and military aid.
At the same time, Shmyhal underscored the need for additional military assistance as his military prepares for a spring counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine, as well as the transfer of frozen Russian assets to help with rebuilding.
Trudeau delivered a strong defence of Canada's continued support for Ukraine, describing the war there as emblematic of the larger fight for the principles and values of peace and democracy.
"Authoritarian dictators are looking at Vladimir Putin, curious to see if he will succeed," Trudeau said. "Because everywhere in the world, there are neighbours with larger armies than the country beside them saying: 'Oh, wouldn't it be nice to redraw the map?"'
Shmyhal's visit coincided with several apparent attacks on Canadian websites, with a group claiming to support Russia taking responsibility. That included an attack on the websites of the Prime Minister's Office and the Senate.
Trudeau said it was not uncommon for Russian hackers to target countries that support Ukraine, particularly when those countries are hosting a high-level Ukrainian delegation.
"But in case anyone was wondering," Trudeau added, "Russia being able to bring down an official government of Canada webpage for a few hours is in no way going to dissuade us from our unshakable support of Ukraine."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
'Nothing short of insanity,' advocates say of sentence for man with recovery centre success story
A Manitoba man who underwent an addictions recovery program while facing serious charges says his life was on the upswing. Then he was sent to prison.
Trudeau announces new military aid, bilateral agreements during Ukraine PM's visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing a range of military, economic and cultural measures to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.
Louisville shooter legally bought gun a week ago: police
The bank employee who opened fire at his Louisville workplace targeted specific people with the rifle he bought legally a week earlier, police said Tuesday.
Instability in housing market leaving Canadians with mixed feelings: RBC poll
While a drop in home prices is making some Canadians feel optimistic, others are still feeling uncertain as they rearrange their home-buying plans, according to a new RBC poll.
Pope wants light shed on 40-year-old mystery of missing Vatican girl
One of Italy's most enduring mysteries - the disappearance of a Vatican schoolgirl 40 years ago - entered a new chapter on Tuesday when her brother met with a Vatican investigator whom Pope Francis has given free rein to get to the bottom of the case wherever it may lead.
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
Post-sex pill seen as new tool to fight rising STD rates
U.S. health officials released data Tuesday showing how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases have been accelerating, but doctors are hoping an old drug will help fight the sexually transmitted infections.
When it comes to AI search results, Canadians are skeptical: survey
Advancements in artificial intelligence have dominated headlines, but the majority of Canadians still do not trust the technology to give them factual information, a new survey shows.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness
In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 profile | The Canadian who creates the real, but fake, sounds in Hollywood blockbuster films
W5 profiles the man who makes the sounds for breaking bones and squealing tires in Hollywood’s biggest films; and he does it from a small town in Ontario. Watch 'Sound Farms' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
Toronto
-
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
-
Blue Jays play 1st home game of the season at Rogers Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know
After playing their first 10 games of the season on the road, the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Detroit Tigers tonight at the newly-renovated Rogers Centre.
-
400 charges laid, 173 guns seized in cross-border Toronto bust
Forty-two people are facing more than 400 criminal charges following a year-long international gun trafficking investigation.
Ottawa
-
One person in custody after police investigate possible explosive on Highway 401
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed in Cornwall, Ont. Tuesday morning due to a police investigation.
-
The hidden costs of having a vehicle stolen
Auto theft has surged in recent years and while police have made significant gains to stop criminals in their tracks and recover those cars and trucks, there remains frustration for victims, who are not always covered by insurance.
-
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
Barrie
-
Barrie police seek driver who struck student riding bike
Police in Barrie are looking to identify a driver involved in a fail-to-remain involving a cyclist Tuesday morning.
-
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
-
Firefighter memorial damaged, OPP seeks suspect
Provincial police are investigating a report of mischief after a memorial was damaged at the fire department in Shelburne.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man arrested after suspicious package left, detonated outside police headquarters
The Guelph Police Service says a 55-year-old Guelph man has been charged with mischief in connection to a suspicious package that was left outside police headquarters Monday morning.
-
Stratford man arrested after victim found with multiple stab wounds, police say
Stratford police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested after a man was found on the front porch of a home with several stab wounds.
-
Inquest into the 2016 death of Grand Valley inmate Terry Baker postponed
The coroner’s inquest into the 2016 death of Terry Baker, an inmate at the Grand Valley Institution (GVI) for Woman in Kitchener, has been postponed. Baker died while serving a sentence for first-degree murder.
London
-
15 year old facing charges after string of events including assault
A London youth is facing a list of charges after a string of events caused $38,000 in damages and led police through the south end of the city. Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call about a missing person and threats on Dearness Drive.
-
Charges laid after weekend stabbing
Charges have been laid after a stabbing in London over the weekend. As previously reported, police were called to an address on Maitland Street around 1 a.m. for a weapons investigation.
-
Human remains discovered along banks of Thames River: OPP
NEW I Police are investigating after human remains were discovered along the banks of the Thames River in Oneida Nation of the Thames Monday night, according to OPP.
Windsor
-
Turning point in Cabana Road corridor construction
Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says 2023 will mark an important turning point for the city’s plan to modernize and renew the Cabana Road Corridor.
-
Over 600 Canadian Army members and first responders training in Chatham
A major emergency response exercise with over 600 Canadian Army members and local first responders will take place across Chatham-Kent this weekend.
-
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh makes Windsor stop
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday discussing dental care for children under 18, seniors and people living with a disability.
Montreal
-
Thousands of power outages remain in Quebec 6 days after ice storm
Thousands of Quebecers are still without electricity six days after a deadly ice storm downed trees and damaged power lines. Most of the outages are in the Montreal and Laval areas, with the remainder mainly in Outatouais and Montérégie.
-
Woman, 64, dies after fire at Pierrefonds home, police say
A 64-year-old woman died Tuesday after a fire in a home in Montreal's Pierrefonds neighbourhood, police confirmed.
-
Student injured in Tuesday morning assault in Montreal North school
A 19-year-old Montreal student was injured Tuesday morning when he was assaulted at Amos School. Montreal police say the teen was stabbed after an altercation degenerated between two people.
Atlantic
-
Suspicious fire damages historic building at Halifax Public Gardens
The oldest part of the Halifax Public Gardens has been damaged by a suspicious fire.
-
'It’s an insult': Retired Mountie angered after N.S. mass shooting inquiry recommends former officers surrender their Red Serge
After spending 25 years as a frontline Mountie, Brian Carter says he and other veteran officers are angered by a recommendation calling on former officers to give up their ceremonial dress uniforms.
-
AIM pleads not guilty to four workplace safety charges after worker’s death in Saint John
American Iron and Metal Inc. has pleaded not guilty to four charges stemming from a fatal workplace injury last summer in Saint John, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier says Orange Shirt Day will not be a stat holiday this year
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, known as Orange Shirt Day, will not be a statutory holiday this year in Manitoba.
-
'Nothing short of insanity,' advocates say of sentence for man with recovery centre success story
A Manitoba man who underwent an addictions recovery program while facing serious charges says his life was on the upswing. Then he was sent to prison.
-
'Strike!' playwright Danny Schur dies at 56
Winnipeg composer and producer Danny Schur has died at the age of 56.
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames' playoff hopes end with 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville Predators
Tommy Novak's shootout winner kept the Nashville Predators' playoff hopes alive, while the Calgary Flames' aspirations were snuffed out in yet another overtime loss Monday.
-
New Calgary Transit pass aimed at families, groups travelling together on weekends
Calgary Transit has announced a new type of transit pass.
-
Nick Offerman returning to Calgary to headline Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
The lineup for the Calgary edition of the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is rounding into shape with a headliner sure to delight Parks & Recreation fans.
Edmonton
-
Fatal shooting of man in north Edmonton a case of mistaken identity: EPS
Edmonton police say the death of a man in the Londonderry area last month is believed to be a case of mistaken identity.
-
2 vehicles involved in fatal crash north of Grande Prairie
A crash on Highway 2 in northern Alberta is fatal, RCMP say.
-
More than half of Canadians aren't saving enough money for retirement: survey
More than half of Canadians say they don't have enough money left at the end of the month to save for retirement, a new survey says.
Vancouver
-
New Westminster police seek 3 suspects after stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain Station
One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing at Columbia SkyTrain Station Monday night.
-
Easter crime in Abbotsford: police open more than 300 files over holiday weekend
The Easter long weekend was a busy one for law enforcement in Abbotsford, with more than 300 police files opened over the holiday.
-
B.C.'s 2023 cruise ship season officially launches, more than 300 visits expected
Cruise ship season officially launches in British Columbia as the Sapphire Princess berths in Victoria for a one-day visit.
Politics
-
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
-
Trudeau announces new military aid, bilateral agreements during Ukraine PM's visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing a range of military, economic and cultural measures to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.
-
Prime minister's chief of staff set to testify Friday on foreign interference
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, will appear before a parliamentary committee on Friday.
Health
-
Post-sex pill seen as new tool to fight rising STD rates
U.S. health officials released data Tuesday showing how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases have been accelerating, but doctors are hoping an old drug will help fight the sexually transmitted infections.
-
U.K. junior doctors begin 4-day strike, seeking hefty pay hike
Tens of thousands of doctors walked off the job across England on Tuesday, kicking off a four-day strike billed as the most disruptive in the history of the U.K.'s public health service.
-
A small shift in temperature could have a big effect on how lung transplants are performed worldwide
Canadian transplant scientists say they may be able to help boost the number of lungs available for transplants, all with a simple tweak of temperature.
Sci-Tech
-
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
-
When it comes to AI search results, Canadians are skeptical: survey
Advancements in artificial intelligence have dominated headlines, but the majority of Canadians still do not trust the technology to give them factual information, a new survey shows.
-
Inside the international sting operation to catch North Korean crypto hackers
A team of South Korean spies and American private investigators teamed up to track and attempt to recover $100 million stolen from a California cryptocurrency firm by North Korean hackers. And when the moment came, they would have only a few minutes before it could be laundered to safety.
Entertainment
-
Mexican ballad singer Julian Figueroa dies at 27
Mexican ballad singer Julian Figueroa has died at the age of 27, his mother confirmed Monday.
-
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hint they're engaged
British actress Millie Bobby Brown has fans thinking she and partner, Jake Bongiovi, are engaged, after the couple posted photos to social media on Tuesday.
-
Why are there so many good TV shows to watch right now?
Most shows used to kick off in the fall, air big episodes in November and February, and go out with a bang in May. Baby announcements, marriage proposals and sudden deaths were just a few of the popular plot twists used in spring season finales to hook viewers and build anticipation for the fall season.
Business
-
IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy
The outlook for the world economy this year has dimmed in the face of chronically high inflation, rising interest rates and uncertainties resulting from the collapse of two big American banks.
-
Hungary forces new energy deals with Russia amid Ukraine war
Hungary signed new agreements Tuesday to ensure its continued access to Russian energy, a sign of the country's continuing diplomatic and trade ties with Moscow that have confounded some European leaders amid the war in Ukraine.
-
Oil and gas sector routinely targeted by cyber attackers, experts say
Cybersecurity experts say they aren't surprised by the revelation contained within a package of leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggesting Russian-backed hackers successfully gained access to Canada's natural gas distribution network.
Lifestyle
-
U.S. President Biden celebrating diplomacy, his ancestry on trip to Ireland
U.S. President Joe Biden embarked Tuesday on a journey of diplomatic and family celebration, highlighting the U.S. role of 25 years ago in ending deadly bloodshed in Northern Ireland while catching up with distant relatives in the Republic of Ireland. It's his first trip back as America's president.
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
-
More than half of Canadians aren't saving enough money for retirement: survey
More than half of Canadians say they don't have enough money left at the end of the month to save for retirement, a new survey says.
Sports
-
Canada downs U.S. 4-3 in dramatic shootout at women's worlds; quarterfinals up next
Canada survived a blown 3-1 lead late in regulation to beat the United States 4-3 in the final preliminary round game for both teams at the women's world hockey championship Monday.
-
Blue Jays play 1st home game of the season at Rogers Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know
After playing their first 10 games of the season on the road, the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Detroit Tigers tonight at the newly-renovated Rogers Centre.
-
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney see Wrexham dream move one step closer
Ryan Reynolds punched the air before turning to embrace Rob McElhenney as the Hollywood stars moved a big step closer to their dream of leading Welsh soccer team Wrexham to promotion.
Autos
-
'Explosion of fire': 2 children die in NYC e-bike fire; 4 survive
An electric bicycle powered by a lithium ion battery is being blamed for a fatal fire on Monday in New York City that killed two children, marking the latest in a string of e-bike-related fires in the city.
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.
-
4 in 10 Americans say next vehicle will be electric: Poll
Many Americans aren't yet sold on going electric for their next cars, a new poll shows, with high prices and too few charging stations the main deterrents. About 4 in 10 U.S. adults are at least somewhat likely to switch, but the history-making shift from the country's century-plus love affair with gas-driven vehicles still has a ways to travel.