Truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos crash granted day parole

BOWDEN, ALBERTA -

The Parole Board of Canada has granted the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash day parole for six months.

The board says Jaskirat Singh Sidhu will get full parole after those six months if he follows conditions.

Sidhu was sentenced to eight years after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving charges for the 2018 crash that killed 16 and injured 13.

Sidhu went through a stop sign at a rural Saskatchewan intersection and drove into the path of the junior hockey team's bus as it was on its way to a playoff game.

Sidhu, who has been serving his sentence at a prison in Bowden, Alta., asked to be released pending possible deportation.

The Canada Border Services Agency recommended in March that Sidhu be handed over to the Immigration and Refugee Board to decide if he should be deported back to India.

His lawyer is seeking to argue against deportation in Federal Court.