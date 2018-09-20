

The Canadian Press





HAWKESBURY, Ont. -- Provincial police say the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in a collision with a school bus in eastern Ontario has been charged with careless driving.

Four children sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the multi-vehicle crash, which happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday near the town of Hawkesbury, Ont.

Police say the bus driver was airlifted to a hospital in Ottawa, four children were hospitalized and an unspecified number of others were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Police did not disclose the age of the children.

In a statement late Wednesday, OPP said the driver of the tractor trailer -- a 51-year-old man from Toronto -- was charged with careless driving.

A stretch of Highway 34 was closed while officers investigated the crash, but police say it reopened early Wednesday afternoon.