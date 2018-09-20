Truck driver charged in Ontario school bus crash that injured four children
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 3:43AM EDT
HAWKESBURY, Ont. -- Provincial police say the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in a collision with a school bus in eastern Ontario has been charged with careless driving.
Four children sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the multi-vehicle crash, which happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday near the town of Hawkesbury, Ont.
Police say the bus driver was airlifted to a hospital in Ottawa, four children were hospitalized and an unspecified number of others were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.
Police did not disclose the age of the children.
In a statement late Wednesday, OPP said the driver of the tractor trailer -- a 51-year-old man from Toronto -- was charged with careless driving.
A stretch of Highway 34 was closed while officers investigated the crash, but police say it reopened early Wednesday afternoon.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Truck driver charged in Ontario school bus crash that injured four children
- Ottawa police officer facing multiple charges, including sex assault, force says
- Wet weather means all types of burning, forest use, OK in two B.C. fire centres
- Mistaken identity: Wrong dog welcomed home after 15 months
- 'Ghost gear' blamed for deaths of nearly 140,000 marine animals: advocacy group