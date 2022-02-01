Remaining Ottawa protesters say they're staying until all COVID-19 restrictions lifted
Gridlock in downtown Ottawa as trucker protest now 'scaled down'
'We are not intimidated,' PM says as MPs return to the Hill despite ongoing trucker protest
Ottawa homeless shelter staff harassed by convoy protesters demanding food
Top Canadian defence officials condemn protesters dancing on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Ottawa mayor calls out protesters who placed upside-down Canadian flag on Terry Fox statue
Truck protest shuts down access to key Canada-U.S. border crossing in Alberta
Donald Trump voices support for truckers convoy protest in Ottawa