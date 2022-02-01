COUTTS, ALTA. -- A blockade in southern Alberta at the United States border is entering its fourth day.

A convoy of commercial trucks, vehicles and camper vans has been blocking the highway at the Coutts border crossing since Saturday to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

Mounties said in a statement last night that they thought there was a path to resolve the matter, but protesters chose not to comply.

They say the protest is no longer lawful, and resources are in place to make arrests and tow away vehicles.

Some demonstrators say they have no plans to leave.

Coutts Mayor Jim Willett says he wants them gone, as mail can't be delivered and some kids haven't been able to go to school because their bus can't get into the community.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has said it's up to local authorities to enforce provincial legislation.

A law passed last year allows for additional penalties against protesters blockading highways and other infrastructure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.