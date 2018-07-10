

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Environment Canada says Tropical Storm Chris is expected to make landfall in Newfoundland later this week as a post-tropical storm.

The national weather forecaster says the storm is currently off the coast of Carolina and is expected to begin moving northeast later today.

The storm is expected to track south of Nova Scotia at hurricane strength on Thursday, and is then expected to make landfall in southeastern Newfoundland on Friday as a post-tropical storm.

But it's too early to tell if wind or rainfall warnings will be required for Newfoundland.

Environment Canada says given the storm's existing track, the strongest winds are expected to be over Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula.

Southern coastlines of that region can also expect storm surges.