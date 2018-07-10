Tropical Storm Chris tracking towards Atlantic Canada
This geocolor image GOES-16 satellite image taken Sunday, July 8, 2018, at 15:00 UTC, shows Tropical Storm Chris, top left, off the U.S. East Coast. (NOAA via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 7:25AM EDT
HALIFAX - Environment Canada says Tropical Storm Chris is expected to make landfall in Newfoundland later this week as a post-tropical storm.
The national weather forecaster says the storm is currently off the coast of Carolina and is expected to begin moving northeast later today.
The storm is expected to track south of Nova Scotia at hurricane strength on Thursday, and is then expected to make landfall in southeastern Newfoundland on Friday as a post-tropical storm.
But it's too early to tell if wind or rainfall warnings will be required for Newfoundland.
Environment Canada says given the storm's existing track, the strongest winds are expected to be over Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula.
Southern coastlines of that region can also expect storm surges.
#Chris expected to strengthen to Hurricane status but latest track as of 6am atl has it veering east of Maritime Canada later in the week. Eastern edge of NL still within cone. @CTVNews @CTVAtlantic @NTVNewsNL pic.twitter.com/xGkD30qEJG— Todd Battis (@battisctv) July 10, 2018
