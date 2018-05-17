

The federal government is sending troops to help with severe flooding in south-central British Columbia, an area bracing for more high water caused by rapidly melting snowpacks and potentially heavy rain.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Thursday that he was responding to a request for assistance from provincial officials.

“Troops are deploying to the affected areas and will provide assistance with evacuations, help protect key assets from flood damage, and bolster sandbagging efforts. British Columbians can rest assured that help will be provided as soon as possible,” Goodale said in a statement.

Deployment began Wednesday and it’s expected about 140 Canadian Armed Forces personnel will head to the flood zone, said Byrne Furlong, spokesperson for the Minister of National Defence. They are trained and stand ready in emergency situations to support civilian authorities “to save lives, mitigate human suffering, assist in protecting critical infrastructure, protect the environment, and to help reduce social and economic losses.”

Among the deployed troops are the Joint Task Force Pacific and personnel from 3rd Canadian Division based in Edmonton, including initial reconnaissance personnel deployed to Victoria and Vernon, B.C. and an immediate response unit expected to arrive in Vernon Thursday.

“Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) assistance complements and enhances provincial and local resources with unique capabilities and training of military personnel and equipment,” said Furlong. More personnel, vehicles and equipment are at the ready if necessary.

Goodale urged residents to follow the directions of law enforcement and first responders as Environment Canada issued special weather statements Thursday covering the entire southeastern corner of British Columbia. That includes the flood-damaged Boundary region, as thunderstorms have the potential to add even more water to already raging rivers. This is already considered the worst flooding in B.C. in 70 years.

Forecasters predict as much as 40 millimetres of rain by Friday and there's concern about added damage caused by heavy downpours during localized thunderstorms.

A news release from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary said properties along the banks of the surging Kettle River are at risk and more evacuation orders are possible.

School District 51, which operates eight elementary schools, two secondary schools and a development centre in the Boundary region, closed all schools Thursday because of the potential for imminent flooding.

A state of local emergency was in effect across the entire neighbouring Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameenm which posted on its website that provincial agencies are closely monitoring the levels of Osoyoos Lake and preparing for evacuation orders if required.

In the Regional District of Central Kootenay, east of Grand Forks, evacuation alerts were expanded along Erie Creek and the Salmo River, while firefighters from across the district were sent to the village of Salmo to help with sandbagging in anticipation of flooding there.

EmergencyInfoBC, the province's online link to emergency information, carried links to eight regional districts and 13 municipalities, communities or First Nations where rising river or lake levels have prompted evacuation orders or alerts in British Columbia.

