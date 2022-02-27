As war rages on in Ukraine, the country's chargé d'affaires to Canada says their demands not only include the total withdrawal of Russian troops but also the filing of criminal charges in international court.

Andrii Bukvych told CTV's Question Period on Sunday that Ukrainians have paid the price with their lives as a result of Russia's invasion, a conflict now in its fourth day.

His comments come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said on the Telegram messaging app that the two sides would meet at an unspecified time and place on the Belarusian border.

"Well, even before the cynical invasion, before Russia declared this war of choice, not … necessity, President Zelensky has been talking all the time, has been telling all the time, we're open for all kinds of negotiations just to prevent war and human suffering," Bukvych said.

"Now, the position has not changed much, but there are certain red lines."

Among those are the complete withdrawal of Russian forces, as well as the filing of a case with the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.

Bukvych also repeated Ukraine's appeal for weapons and supplies, including medication, as well as support for those fleeing the capital, Kyiv, and other areas.

"We need protection for our civilians, who are ready to take arms and defend their land and home," he said.

Ukrainian armed forces have managed to withstand many Russian attacks, despite being outmanned and outgunned.

Ukraine claimed Saturday that 3,500 Russian troops have been killed so far. Meanwhile, it said 198 Ukrainians have died and more than 1,000 others have been wounded.

It isn't clear whether the Ukrainian figures include both military and civilian casualties. Russia also hasn't released any casualty information.

"We need more arms and ammunition. We need anti-air systems and we need total isolation of Russia from [the] civilized world, in economic area, in financial area, in aviation, everywhere," Bukvych said.

Also speaking on Question Period, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Canada's goal is to "suffocate the Russian regime."

Following an initial round of sanctions announced early last week, prior to the Russian invasion, Canada has targeted more oligarchs, banks, and the paramilitary organization Wagner Group, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Canada and its allies also have agreed to cut off several Russian banks from the SWIFT payment and messaging system, which connects thousands of banks around the world.

On Sunday, Canada followed the lead of several European countries in banning Russian aircraft from its airspace.

Drawing comparisons to the Second World War, Bukvych said Russia's actions are "exactly what Hitler did in 1939."

Asked about Putin's order to put his country's nuclear forces on high alert, Bukvych said the message he is trying to send the West is, "Just don't help Ukraine."

"'Stay away from the conflict. Let me finish my genocide. Otherwise, you will be attacked by our nuclear forces,'" Bukvych said of Putin's thinking. "This is quite clear."

