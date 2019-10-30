TORONTO – As youngsters don their spookiest costumes to go trick or treating this year, parts of Canada are preparing to face some frightful Halloween weather.

It’s expected to be a wet and wild Halloween across the Greater Toronto Area, with forecasters calling for a possibility of snow in areas north of the provincial capital.

Environment Canada issued a weather warning Wednesday, alerting trick or treaters in Toronto of “potentially significant rainfall today through Friday morning.”

Ontario

The agency predicts rainfall of 30 to 50 mm with the heaviest rain in Toronto Thursday afternoon. Strong northwesterly to westerly wind gusts of 70 km/h are possible Halloween night, Environment Canada wrote.

"There will be no treats from Mother Nature this Halloween," CTV News Toronto weather specialist Anwar Knight said.

"It's going to be wet with periods of rain and breezy with a temperature hovering around seven degrees.

“The worst of the weather will come after trick-or-treating, on Thursday night into Friday morning. For those who haunt their houses with decorations, plan to take them down Thursday night because of the strong winds."

Elsewhere in Ontario, very similar conditions are expected in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Waterloo-Wellington.

In the nation’s capital, there are even calls to delay Halloween by one night due to another weather alert from Environment Canada predicting heavy rain for Ottawa on Thursday.

Ottawa Special Events, an audio visual company, tweeted “while we have no real sway of any kind, we think the @ottawacity should put out a statement delaying Halloween by one day.”

When asked by CTV's Christina Succi if he supported the idea, Mayor Jim Watson said "no."

Quebec

The outlook in Quebec is similarly scary.

Environment Canada has issued an alert for the Montreal-Laval region, warning of heavy rains and strong winds Thursday and Friday due to a low-pressure system coming in from the Great Lakes.

Those conditions could bring on flash flooding and ponding on roads, Environment Canada warns.

Several more northerly parts of Quebec, including Rouyn-Noranda, Abitibi-Temiscamingue and Val-d'Or, can expect up to 15 centimetres of snow.

Maritimes

In the east, Maritimers can expect strong winds and soaking rain on Thursday and Friday too.

It looks like the highest rainfall amounts will be centred on New Brunswick with amounts in excess of 50 mm likely, according to CTV News Atlantic.

Prince Edward Island and areas of northern and western Nova Scotia could also experience downpours.

Vancouver

In the west, trick-or-treaters are in for a frigid fright as temperatures are expected to plummet on Halloween night.

Environment Canada has forecast a high of 10 C during the day Thursday but dip to a low of 1 C at night.

Safety

Meanwhile, motorists are urged to turn on their headlights and keep an eye out for little trick-or-treaters.

"A flashlight, or some reflective tape should be included so trick-or-treaters can be seen," Knight added.

"Kids may be wearing extra gear to keep dry, and will be excited and won’t be looking out for cars, so it’s important they remain visible."

--- With files from CTV News’ Sean Davidson, Basem Boshra, Kalin Mitchell, Melanie Borrelli, Josh Pringle, Alyse Kotyk and Kendra Mangione