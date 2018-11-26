Trial to begin for man accused of killing Calgary woman and her daughter
Published Monday, November 26, 2018
CALGARY - A trial is to begin today for a man accused of killing a Calgary woman and her five-year-old daughter in July 2016.
Edward Downey's case is to be heard before a judge and jury and is expected to last three weeks.
The 48-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her daughter Taliyah Marsman.
Baillie, who was 34, was found dead in a suburban home after failing to show up for work at a restaurant.
Her daughter was missing and an Amber Alert was issued.
The girl's remains were found in a rural area east of the city days later.
