

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - A trial is to begin today for a man accused of killing a Calgary woman and her five-year-old daughter in July 2016.

Edward Downey's case is to be heard before a judge and jury and is expected to last three weeks.

The 48-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her daughter Taliyah Marsman.

Baillie, who was 34, was found dead in a suburban home after failing to show up for work at a restaurant.

Her daughter was missing and an Amber Alert was issued.

The girl's remains were found in a rural area east of the city days later.