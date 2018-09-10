

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - A trial is set to resume today for two British sailors accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Halifax military barracks in 2015.

Darren Smalley and Simon Radford are charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people at CFB Shearwater in April 2015.

The trial was scheduled to continue in Nova Scotia Supreme Court last Friday, but Radford's lawyer informed Justice Patrick Duncan that his client was in hospital.

It's not clear yet whether Radford will be well enough to continue today.

The start of the trial had been delayed last Tuesday because Radford was in hospital.

His lawyer told the court his client was injured in the United Kingdom and suffered a torn artery.