Trial scheduled to begin for Calgary couple charged in son's 2013 death
The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, is shown on Jan. 5, 2018. (Bill Graveland / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 11:57AM EDT
CALGARY -- A trial is to begin today for a Calgary couple charged in the death of their 14-month-old son.
Jeromie and Jennifer Clark are charged with criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life to their son John.
Police began investigating when the boy died after being brought to hospital by his parents on Nov. 28, 2013.
The medical examiner found that John died from a staph infection complicated by malnutrition.
A 2016 Supreme Court ruling set a 30-month limit on how long it should take a case to make its way through superior courts.
But last year both accused waived their charter rights to a trial within a reasonable time.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- CBSA seizes 20kg of marijuana bound for destinations in Europe
- Devastated horse owner pleads for return of missing Clydesdale
- Bank of Canada studying issues around a central bank digital currency
- Cross-examination of complainant continues at sailor's sexual assault trial
- Banff 'bursting at the seams': Ecologists urge cap on park visitors