

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- A trial is to begin today for a Calgary couple charged in the death of their 14-month-old son.

Jeromie and Jennifer Clark are charged with criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life to their son John.

Police began investigating when the boy died after being brought to hospital by his parents on Nov. 28, 2013.

The medical examiner found that John died from a staph infection complicated by malnutrition.

A 2016 Supreme Court ruling set a 30-month limit on how long it should take a case to make its way through superior courts.

But last year both accused waived their charter rights to a trial within a reasonable time.