

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The jury in the Kristin Johnston murder case has heard the popular yoga instructor suffered more than a dozen injuries -- including 10 wounds to her neck.

Detective-Constable Michael Barkhouse testified at the second-degree murder trial of Nicholas Butcher in Halifax yesterday, and identified a number of injuries on her body, including multiple wounds on her hands and fingers.

Police found the body of the Montreal-born yoga instructor inside her Halifax-area home on a blood-soaked bed next to a steak knife on March 26th, 2016.

Police have said they went to the scene after a frantic Butcher called 911 and told them he had killed his girlfriend and cut off his hand.

Ottawa-based RCMP forensic toxicologist Christopher Keddy testified that the 32-year-old woman's blood-alcohol level was about double the legal limit for driving.

The jury has heard that the businesswoman had just shut down her yoga studio and was ending her relationship with Butcher, an unemployed law school graduate.

The 36-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

The trial continues today.