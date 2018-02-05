

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- The trial of a man accused of killing a 15-year-old Indigenous girl in Winnipeg has heard more testimony about a duvet cover that was wrapped around the girl when she was found.

Raymond Cormier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Tina Fontaine, whose body was pulled from the Red River in August 2014.

The trial heard from two women last week who said the duvet cover looked the same as one that Cormier used while living in a tent in their backyard.

One of the women said she had seen two cigarette burn marks in the cover Cormier had.

The trial heard today from Winnipeg police Const. Garrett Carrette, who brought the duvet cover Tina's body was discovered in to court and showed the jury two holes in it.

Under cross-examination, Carrette agreed with Cormier's lawyer that the holes looked like rips or tears in the fabric.

Tina died shortly after moving from the Sagkeeng First Nation to Winnipeg to visit her mother.

She became a sexually exploited youth and was missing for days before her body was found.