Trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber begins
Police, city officials and former mayor Jim Watson will be among 22 witnesses called at the criminal trial of "Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.
Crown attorney Tim Radcliffe says he will also submit more than 100 exhibits in the trial which began this morning at the Ottawa courthouse.
The Crown intends to show the court dozens of videos, photos and letters from the Freedom Convoy protest, which gridlocked the city of Ottawa in winter 2022.
Lich and Barber are charged with mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.
The two are sitting in the first row of seats behind their lawyers to answer to the charges.
The rest of the benches in the courtroom are crowded with about 50 supporters, news reporters and lawyers.
Chris Barber walking into court says he’s “excited” pic.twitter.com/GgU0TWK3qh— Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) September 5, 2023
Tamara Lich and Lawyer Lawrence Greenspon walk into court (Raw footage from my cell phone ) pic.twitter.com/kQhUY2EsUY— Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) September 5, 2023
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2023.
