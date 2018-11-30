

CTVNews.ca Staff





The trial of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, accused in the deaths of eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village, has been set for January 2020.

Justice John McMahon announced the date Friday morning when the 67-year-old self-employed landscaper appeared in court during a brief appearance. The exact date has been set for January 6, 2020.

While the date is more than 400 days away still, lawyer Ari Goldkind told CP24 that the case is moving forward “smoothly.”

“This is not a late trial date. The case is moving, believe it or not, very smoothly through the courts as it is supposed to do,” he said Friday. “It could have started a few months earlier, but the defence team weren’t fully available. That happens all the time, and that’s just scheduling.”

Judge McMahon will meet with the defence lawyers and the Crown prosecutors again on Dec. 13 where Goldkind said they will begin to discuss how the trial will proceed.

“Who’s going to be called, what they’re going to say, what the issues are, how the evidence will be presented, how a jury will be picked,” he said. “This is a very notorious case, so there will probably be a lot of discussion about ‘How do we pick a jury that’s going to be impartial?’”

McArthur is facing eight counts of first-degree murder in connection to the deaths of eight men: Selim Esen, Abdulbasir Faizi, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam. All the men died between 2010 and 2017 and had links to Toronto’s Church and Wellesley Village. The remains of seven of the alleged victims were found earlier this year in large planters at a midtown Toronto property where McArthur worked as a landscaper. The remains of the eighth alleged victim were found in a ravine behind the same house in July.

McArthur has been in custody since his arrest in January. None of the charges have been proven in court.