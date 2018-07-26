Trial likely by year's end for U.S. man in Alberta model's alleged kidnapping
Fred Russell Utey of Norris is charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct. (CNN)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 12:37PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 26, 2018 12:53PM EDT
GREENVILLE, United States -- A South Carolina man charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct after an Alberta woman was lured to the United States with the promise of a modelling job is expected to go to trial before the end of the year.
A spokeswoman for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit court in Greenville, S.C., says Fred Russell Urey, who is 39, remains in custody after his arrest in May 2017.
Marcia Barker says a trial date hasn't been set officially, but the case is expected to go before a judge and jury in four to five months time.
She says a trial depends on whether Urey pleads guilty before that time.
Police have said the woman, described as being between 18 and 25 years old, flew to Atlanta for what she believed was a modelling job.
They say she had been talking with the accused for a couple of months.
Police allege she was held captive and sexually assaulted over a five-day period before being able to alert authorities and escape after officers surrounded the trailer where she was being held.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Woman allegedly held against will in Saskatoon home; loses part of finger
- Trial likely by year's end for U.S. man in Alberta model's alleged kidnapping
- Ontario formally requests $200 million from feds to deal with asylum seekers
- Evacuation alerts lifted around B.C. wildfires as campfire bans imposed
- Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations