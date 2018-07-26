

The Canadian Press





GREENVILLE, United States -- A South Carolina man charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct after an Alberta woman was lured to the United States with the promise of a modelling job is expected to go to trial before the end of the year.

A spokeswoman for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit court in Greenville, S.C., says Fred Russell Urey, who is 39, remains in custody after his arrest in May 2017.

Marcia Barker says a trial date hasn't been set officially, but the case is expected to go before a judge and jury in four to five months time.

She says a trial depends on whether Urey pleads guilty before that time.

Police have said the woman, described as being between 18 and 25 years old, flew to Atlanta for what she believed was a modelling job.

They say she had been talking with the accused for a couple of months.

Police allege she was held captive and sexually assaulted over a five-day period before being able to alert authorities and escape after officers surrounded the trailer where she was being held.