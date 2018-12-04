

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The trial of a man accused of killing 10 people in a van attack in north Toronto has been set for Feb. 3, 2020.

The date was set at a brief hearing for Alek Minassian, who faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with incident on April 23.

Police allege the 26-year-old drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk along Yonge Street, mowing down pedestrians on the way.

Last month, court heard the deputy attorney general granted the prosecution's request to skip the preliminary hearing in the case and head straight to trial.

Today's hearing marked the first time the case appeared before the Superior Court of Justice.

Eight women and two men ranging in age from 22 to 94 died in the van attack.