Trial continues for white homeowner accused of killing Indigenous man
Peter Khill, charged with second-degree murder, leaves court in Hamilton on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Khill, 28, is charged with gunning down an Indigenous man, Jon Styres, 29, who was allegedly trying to steal his pickup truck from his rural home in the early hours of Feb. 4, 2016. The case has overtones of the emotionally charged Coulten Boushie killing in Saskatchewan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 11:53AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 13, 2018 11:54AM EDT
HAMILTON - The wife of a white homeowner accused of killing an Indigenous man who was allegedly stealing his pickup truck near Hamilton is testifying today.
Peter Khill has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of Jon Styres, although he does not deny that he hit the 29-year-old from Six Nations Reserve with two shotgun blasts.
Melinda Benko, who lived with Khill at the time of the shooting and has since married him, told jurors that she woke him up in the middle of the night after she heard loud banging sounds, and watched as he got his shotgun and went outside.
Benko says she called 911 after hearing shouting, followed by a loud bang and sparks, which she understood to have come from a gun.
Khill -- then a 26-year-old mechanical technician and licensed millwright -- is heard in a recording of the 911 call, played by the Crown, saying that he shot Styres because he thought the man was trying to shoot him first.
The case, which has some similarities to the racially fraught trial and acquittal earlier this year of a white Saskatchewan farmer accused of murdering an Indigenous man, is being closely watched by First Nations leaders.
