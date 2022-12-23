Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here’s some expert advice

Adverse weather hitting much of Canada Friday and into Saturday is creating a litany of issues for would-be fliers hoping to see friends and family, or head to far-flung holiday destinations this holiday weekend.

As well, chaos at Vancouver International Airport that began with a winter storm in the region on Monday, has caused a domino effect of flight cancellations and delays that is leaving some passengers stranded.

While this may be a time of year when miracles are said to happen, travel journalist Loren Christie told CTV’s Your Morning that might not be the case for many trying to fly somewhere this weekend.

“I hate to be the bearer of no hope at this time of year, but they are telling you, if you are talking to WestJet, to not talk to them. Their contact centres are overwhelmed, ” he said.

WestJet announced Thursday that it was proactively cancelling flights in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec. Airlines are still recovering from the Vancouver storm earlier in the week, said Vancouver International Airport in statements posted on its website.

This December holiday season was supposed to be the busiest time for travel since the pandemic began, resulting in not a lot of flight availability, said Christie.

“The Vancouver storm started off the week terribly, it created this domino effect,” said Christie. “It’s not like this is just happening today…they are still recovering from earlier in the week, across the system,” he said.

For air travellers whose flights are cancelled, Christie recommends going home and making other plans. “Fill out that refund form,” he said.

If the flight is delayed, “hold on and see, because the odd flight is getting out,” he said.

Prioritize getting direct flights to a destination if you can rebook, as regional weather can cause further impacts and risk that you won’t get home, said Christie. As well, leave the gifts at home and travel with a carry-on, he said.

In Toronto, Pearson International Airport is “doing everything” possible to support airlines, but the weather will continue to have a “big impact” on flights, Tori Gass, the senior communication advisor for the Greater Toronto Airports Authorities, told CTV News Channel Friday.

The airport runs planning sessions with airlines to discuss logistics and factors like ice and snow on runways or the time it will take to de-ice planes, she said.

“It’s going to be ice, snow and high winds, and these create difficult conditions,” said Gass. Conditions are not safe for workers either, and that could also lead to delays, she said.

“It’s going to come down to safety,” she said.

TRAIN AND CAR TRAVEL

And for VIA Rail travellers, it’s full steam ahead and they are prepared for the weather, said Christie. “If you are on a VIA Train, you will get an email,” he said.

Those intending to reach destinations by car likely know it’s “pretty treacherous” traveling regionally. Removing ice and snow from the car is the first step before hitting the road, said Christie.

As well, Christie said he spoke to CAA and the recommendation is to let your gathering or party host know that you may not be on time, and that “you’ll get there when you get there.”

For hosts, “let the person arrive when they arrive, no texts, no calls,” he said.

The Ontario Provincial Police said in a statement on Twitter Thursday that with severe weather on the way, “please closely monitor weather and road conditions, and consider altering your travel plans over the holidays.”

Quebec’s 511 service tweeted Friday that a storm is raging and that drivers consider postponing non-urgent trips.

According to CAA’s website, drivers can make adjustments before they leave to prioritize safety. It recommends not assuming the GPS arrival time will be correct, ensuring the view is clear, keeping an emergency kit in the car and putting the phone away, it states.

While driving, it’s important to keep the tank full, always wear a seatbelt—and stay calm if you get stuck, it states.

“Don’t do any heavy lifting or try to push your car by yourself,” it states. “To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, make sure the tailpipe of your car isn’t blocked by snow,” it recommends