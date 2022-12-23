Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here’s some expert advice
Adverse weather hitting much of Canada Friday and into Saturday is creating a litany of issues for would-be fliers hoping to see friends and family, or head to far-flung holiday destinations this holiday weekend.
As well, chaos at Vancouver International Airport that began with a winter storm in the region on Monday, has caused a domino effect of flight cancellations and delays that is leaving some passengers stranded.
While this may be a time of year when miracles are said to happen, travel journalist Loren Christie told CTV’s Your Morning that might not be the case for many trying to fly somewhere this weekend.
“I hate to be the bearer of no hope at this time of year, but they are telling you, if you are talking to WestJet, to not talk to them. Their contact centres are overwhelmed, ” he said.
WestJet announced Thursday that it was proactively cancelling flights in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec. Airlines are still recovering from the Vancouver storm earlier in the week, said Vancouver International Airport in statements posted on its website.
This December holiday season was supposed to be the busiest time for travel since the pandemic began, resulting in not a lot of flight availability, said Christie.
“The Vancouver storm started off the week terribly, it created this domino effect,” said Christie. “It’s not like this is just happening today…they are still recovering from earlier in the week, across the system,” he said.
For air travellers whose flights are cancelled, Christie recommends going home and making other plans. “Fill out that refund form,” he said.
If the flight is delayed, “hold on and see, because the odd flight is getting out,” he said.
Prioritize getting direct flights to a destination if you can rebook, as regional weather can cause further impacts and risk that you won’t get home, said Christie. As well, leave the gifts at home and travel with a carry-on, he said.
In Toronto, Pearson International Airport is “doing everything” possible to support airlines, but the weather will continue to have a “big impact” on flights, Tori Gass, the senior communication advisor for the Greater Toronto Airports Authorities, told CTV News Channel Friday.
The airport runs planning sessions with airlines to discuss logistics and factors like ice and snow on runways or the time it will take to de-ice planes, she said.
“It’s going to be ice, snow and high winds, and these create difficult conditions,” said Gass. Conditions are not safe for workers either, and that could also lead to delays, she said.
“It’s going to come down to safety,” she said.
TRAIN AND CAR TRAVEL
And for VIA Rail travellers, it’s full steam ahead and they are prepared for the weather, said Christie. “If you are on a VIA Train, you will get an email,” he said.
Those intending to reach destinations by car likely know it’s “pretty treacherous” traveling regionally. Removing ice and snow from the car is the first step before hitting the road, said Christie.
As well, Christie said he spoke to CAA and the recommendation is to let your gathering or party host know that you may not be on time, and that “you’ll get there when you get there.”
For hosts, “let the person arrive when they arrive, no texts, no calls,” he said.
The Ontario Provincial Police said in a statement on Twitter Thursday that with severe weather on the way, “please closely monitor weather and road conditions, and consider altering your travel plans over the holidays.”
Quebec’s 511 service tweeted Friday that a storm is raging and that drivers consider postponing non-urgent trips.
According to CAA’s website, drivers can make adjustments before they leave to prioritize safety. It recommends not assuming the GPS arrival time will be correct, ensuring the view is clear, keeping an emergency kit in the car and putting the phone away, it states.
While driving, it’s important to keep the tank full, always wear a seatbelt—and stay calm if you get stuck, it states.
“Don’t do any heavy lifting or try to push your car by yourself,” it states. “To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, make sure the tailpipe of your car isn’t blocked by snow,” it recommends
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Flash freeze warning issued as storm cuts power to more than 240,000 lose power in Quebec
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada warns of once-in-decade storm as Ontario, Quebec brace for impact
A major winter storm hitting Ontario and Quebec cancelled flights, closed schools and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people Friday, with an Environment Canada meteorologist warning of a possible once-in-a-decade weather event.
'Avoidable loss': Widow of man who drowned in Fort McMurray pool sues operator
A lawsuit filed in the drowning of an Alberta man in a public pool is shining a light on potentially dangerous breath-holding exercises and what responsibility facility operators have to supervise patrons who practise them.
Holiday weekend weather dominated by wind and snow warnings from coast to coast
CTVNews.ca breaks down the many storm systems bringing messy rain, snow and winds to Canada this holiday weekend, region-by-region breakdown.
Winnipeg bagel shop owner an alleged 'high-ranking' member of drug trafficking network: court documents
The Manitoba government is asking the court to seize and freeze the bank accounts of a man who owns a small bagel shop in Winnipeg, accusing him of being a 'high-ranking' member of a drug trafficking network.
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here’s some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.
Crash involving 12 vehicles closes Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent
A section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent is closed after a crash involving 12 vehicles.
Some Canadians waiting months for public and private mental health services
As Canadian hospitals remain overwhelmed by a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses, experts say mental health-care systems have been struggling with a jump in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic started, leading to long wait times and a limited number of affordable options.
For first known time in public, Putin calls fighting in Ukraine a 'war'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday used the word 'war' to refer to the conflict in Ukraine, the first known time he has publicly deviated from his carefully crafted description of Moscow's invasion as a 'special military operation' 10 months after it began.
Jan. 6 takeaways: From Trump's lies to the 'unimaginable'
The House Jan. 6 committee released its final report Thursday on the 'unimaginable' 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a mob assault by supporters of the defeated president, Donald Trump, that shook the nation and exposed the fragility of American democracy.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Toronto
-
Toronto braces for major winter storm as Tory warns that cleanup could take several days
It could take several days to dig out from a major winter storm that has already closed schools across the GTA and upended holiday travel plans for some Torontonians.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Snow starts to fall in parts of the GTA ahead of major winter storm
Here’s a live look at how the weather system is passing through the region and the problems it’s causing for commuters and travellers alike.
-
This is what's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays and Boxing Day
Christmas is coming, and with it, a slew of store and service closures for Toronto.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | 'Monster' storm arrives in Ottawa, causing widespread power outages
A major winter storm brought a mix of freezing rain, snow and howling winds to Ottawa and the region overnight, resulting in power outages in pockets across the city.
-
Environment Canada warns of once-in-decade storm as Ontario, Quebec brace for impact
A major winter storm hitting Ontario and Quebec cancelled flights, closed schools and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people Friday, with an Environment Canada meteorologist warning of a possible once-in-a-decade weather event.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong holiday vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.
Barrie
-
STORM WARNING
STORM WARNING | Travel is not advised amid winter storm and blizzard warnings
Environment Canada says, "travel will become dangerous and is not advised," adding visibility on the roads may be "suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."
-
Police end search for missing 12-year-old from Tottenham: OPP
Provincial police say a 12-year-old girl reported missing after school on Wednesday has been found.
-
Town of Innisfil declares 'Significant Weather Event' amid winter storm warning
The Town of Innisfil declared a Significant Weather Event Friday in response to the winter storm warning issued by Environment Canada.
Kitchener
-
Major winter storm causes power outages, treacherous roads in southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning of a possible one-in-a-decade weather event, as a major winter storm sweeps into Ontario and Quebec.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Cancellations and closures
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
U of G professor files $3M lawsuit against university
Byram Bridle, a tenured professor at the University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College, has launched a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the university, a number of faculty and other individuals.
London
-
Multiple vehicle collision closes part of Highway 401 in Dutton/Dunwich
Emergency crews are on scene at Highway 401 westbound for a multiple tractor trailer and vehicle collision
-
Multiple collisions close Highway 402 between Colonel Talbot Road and Highway 401
Highway 402 eastbound between Colonel Talbot Road and Highway 401 has been closed due to multiple collisions.
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Winter storm hits London, Ont.: What you need to know
Environment Canada says a major winter storm is moving through the London, Ont., area Friday into Saturday.
Windsor
-
Crash involving 12 vehicles closes Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent
A section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent is closed after a crash involving 12 vehicles.
-
Some Windsor flights delayed or cancelled, others on time
Windsor International Airport is being impacted by the winter storm moving through the region, but not all flights are cancelled.
-
Man stabbed in the back on Elm Avenue: police
The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a stabbing just west of the downtown area.
Montreal
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Flash freeze warning issued as storm cuts power to more than 240,000 lose power in Quebec
With a major storm sweeping through Quebec on Friday, tens of thousands of Quebecers are without power as schools in the Greater Montreal Area are closed and several flights are either delayed or cancelled.
-
Montreal company fighting food waste with juicy innovations
It's estimated some four million Canadians struggle to put food on the table, yet about a third of all the food produced in the world ends up in a landfill. A Montreal company is trying to change that.
-
Schools in Greater Montreal closed Friday due to winter storm
In anticipation of the winter storm heading to Quebec Thursday night, some schools in the Greater Montreal Area and other parts of Quebec have announced they will be closed Friday.
Atlantic
-
Stormy weather builds into the Maritimes Friday afternoon and evening
The leading edge of the stormy weather arrived in the Maritimes on Friday morning.
-
Gas up, diesel down as N.B. weekly price adjustment moves to Fridays
The maximum price of regular self-serve jumped six cents in New Brunswick overnight.
-
Some hockey fans say excitement for world juniors comes with tough conversations
Some Nova Scotia hockey fans say their excitement for the world junior hockey championship is accompanied this year by tough conversations about Hockey Canada`s handling of sexual assault allegations.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg bagel shop owner an alleged 'high-ranking' member of drug trafficking network: court documents
The Manitoba government is asking the court to seize and freeze the bank accounts of a man who owns a small bagel shop in Winnipeg, accusing him of being a 'high-ranking' member of a drug trafficking network.
-
Holiday weekend weather dominated by wind and snow warnings from coast to coast
CTVNews.ca breaks down the many storm systems bringing messy rain, snow and winds to Canada this holiday weekend, region-by-region breakdown.
-
Fruitcake has been around for centuries, and it's not going away anytime soon
Fruitcake has been around for centuries - from a soldier's snack in ancient Rome, to a mother and daughter baking together in Winnipeg. As fruitcake's popularity has grown, so have the traditions that go along with it.
Calgary
-
Influenza in Alberta: New cases drop for fourth week, 12 deaths reported
Twelve more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials, as new reported cases have decreased for the fourth week in a row.
-
'Didn't think this happened to real people': Airdrie couple wins $7M lottery
Would you rather receive $1,000 a day for the rest of your life or a one-time windfall of $7M? That's the scenario an Airdrie couple faces.
-
Keystone pipeline reopening plan approved; in-service date not yet announced
TC Energy Corp. says it has received regulatory approval to restart the remaining segment of the Keystone pipeline that has been shut down since a Dec. 7 oil spill.
Edmonton
-
Thousands of illegal cigarettes seized from Lloydminster
Police have seized thousands of dollars in illegal cigarettes, tobacco and cigars from a Lloydminster home after a five-month investigation.
-
'Avoidable loss': Widow of man who drowned in Fort McMurray pool sues operator
A lawsuit filed in the drowning of an Alberta man in a public pool is shining a light on potentially dangerous breath-holding exercises and what responsibility facility operators have to supervise patrons who practise them.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Still cold, but we're past the bottom of the deep freeze
Edmonton hasn't been above -20 C since Sunday. But, there's a good chance we'll get a degree or two above -20 later today. The problem will be the wind. We're expecting it to be around 15 km/h this morning and then 20 km/h midday and this afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Another 146 flights cancelled at YVR heading into Christmas weekend
A total of 146 flights that were scheduled to depart Vancouver International Airport Friday have been cancelled, and there’s a high probability of that number climbing as the region braces for another winter wallop.
-
Frigid temperatures ease in B.C. but snow, freezing rain, floods bring new risks
A near weeklong swath of extreme cold warnings is slowly being lifted across British Columbia, but as frigid conditions ease, new risks arrive in the form of freezing rain, rain and potential flooding.
-
Warnings grow for transit users as Metro Vancouver braces for freezing rain
With a winter storm warning in effect, those hoping to use Metro Vancouver transit services Friday morning are being warned to prepare for considerable delays for buses and the SkyTrain.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong holiday vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.
-
Here are the bills, big and small, that politicians will be looking at next year
Parliament has begun a lengthy winter break, but more than a hundred bills are still on the table and ready to be picked up when lawmakers return to Ottawa in late January. Some are major Liberal priorities. Others are government promises left languishing on the table. Here's a handful of the bills worth watching out for in 2023.
-
Experts clash on whether medically assisted dying system ready for expansion by March
Leading experts involved in developing an expansion of Canada's medically assisted dying regime to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder are at odds over whether the expansion should be delayed.
Health
-
Some Canadians waiting months for public and private mental health services
As Canadian hospitals remain overwhelmed by a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses, experts say mental health-care systems have been struggling with a jump in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic started, leading to long wait times and a limited number of affordable options.
-
COVID-19 complications, rare vaccine side effects, brain parasites: Inside 2022's most-read medical case reports
Even three years into the pandemic, COVID-19 is still top of mind, dominating the most-read medical case reports for 2022. This year's range from unusual side effects caused by infections with the virus itself to rare adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Canada's top doctor on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
-
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
-
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators
California state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco introduced a bill to legalize psilocybin and other psychedelic substances.
Entertainment
-
Movie Reviews: 'Babylon' has a maximalist vision that offers a wild ride
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Babylon,' 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' and 'The Whale.'
-
Thom Bell, an architect of 1970s Philadelphia soul, dies
Thom Bell, the Grammy-winning producer, writer and arranger who helped perfect the 'Sound of Philadelphia' of the 1970s with the inventive, orchestral settings of such hits as the Spinners' 'I'll Be Around' and the Stylistics' 'Betcha by Golly, Wow,' has died at age 79.
-
Jurors deciding whether rapper Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion
Jurors began deliberations Thursday at the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who is charged with shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.
Business
-
After a strong year for the economy, 2023 will be shaped by high interest rates
The Canadian economy started off the year with a remarkable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but heading in 2023, high interest rates are expected to take a significant toll.
-
Statistics Canada says economy grew by 0.1 per cent in October
The Canadian economy grew slightly in October with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
-
Elon Musk's vow to hold on to Tesla stock fails to soothe investors
Tesla Inc shares touched a fresh two-year low in volatile trading on Friday as boss Elon Musk's promise to not sell his shares for at least two years did little to reassure investors.
Lifestyle
-
Astronaut shares view of snowy Vancouver taken from International Space Station
Many stunning images have emerged since snow blanketed B.C.'s South Coast last weekend – but a new view from the International Space Station might take the cake.
-
'We feel safe': Ukraine teens find refuge in Canada
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, more than 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their war-torn country and found temporary refuge in Canada. One Canadian couple opened their home to help.
-
Think Woody's weird? Meet the Happy Tree, Newfoundland's own talking Christmas tree
Before American talk show host Jimmy Fallon poked fun at Woody, Nova Scotia's creepily robotic Christmas tree, holiday shoppers in Newfoundland were already chuckling at the oddly frozen facial expressions of the Happy Tree in St. John's.
Sports
-
Canada set to begin quest for 20th gold medal at world juniors
A star-studded Canadian roster is looking to secure the country's 20th podium-topping performance at world junior hockey championship set to open Boxing Day in Halifax and Moncton, N.B.
-
FIFA reviews Salt Bae's 'undue access' to hold World Cup trophy
FIFA is taking "appropriate internal action" to address breaches of World Cup protocol by a celebrity chef who held the gold trophy on the field, soccer's governing body said Thursday.
-
Alphonso Davies named Canada Soccer player of the year after scoring at World Cup
Bayern Munich and Canadian men's national team star Alphonso Davies has been named Canada Soccer player of the year for the fourth time in five seasons.
Autos
-
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here’s some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.